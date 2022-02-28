Wiley College women’s basketball player Alaeh Pressley was recognized by the Red River Athletic Conference coaches as one of the top players in the conference as she garnered an honorable mention for All-Conference.
Pressley impacted the court on both sides as she averaged 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game. She led the conference in steals per game. On February 10 against Paul Quinn College, she set the program record for steals in a game with 11. Pressley had seven games with three or more steals. She recorded three double-doubles during Red River Athletic Conference play.
Offensively, Pressley scored in double figures in seven games and averaged 16 points per game during Red River Athletic Conference games. She had two games with 20 or more points against Texas A&M University-Texarkana on February 1 and Paul Quinn College on February 10.
The Lady Wildcats won five games in a topsy-turvy season. They were only able to compete in four conference games. The rise of the omicron variant of the coronavirus caused their first seven Red River Athletic Conference games to get postponed. After the February 10 game against Paul Quinn College, injuries and other issues reduced the roster to a level where it couldn’t’ safely compete. This is the first year, Wiley College won’t compete in the conference tournament since 2011.
The 2021-22 season was the Lady Wildcats’ final season in the Red River Athletic Conference. They will compete in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference. Pressley will be one of several key players returning next season.