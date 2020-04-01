ETBU’s softball team had just returned from a tournament in Arizona when it got news that the rest of the season had been cancelled.
“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet,” said ETBU senior utility player Madison Prince. “I think it’s surreal. It’s crazy that this is happening. I still have all my gear and all my softball stuff. I think in that way, it just hasn’t sunk in that my career is over, I guess. It’s sad knowing that I’m not going to get to play out my last year of softball. It’s sad knowing I had to hang up the sport in that way.”
The NCAA has granted Division III senior athletes to return in 2021 for their final year but Prince already had other plans to attend psychology school in Dallas.
“I had already gotten accepted into a master’s program and started paying a tuition deposit for the next year before all this had happened,” she said.
Softball has been part of Prince’s life for about a decade-and-a-half.
“My earliest memory is playing t-ball I guess, hitting it off the tee and not really knowing what we were doing out there.”
Through that time, she has taken valuable lessons to heart.
“I think a lesson I’ve learned is that everybody can be considered family,” she offered. “I’ve met so many amazing people on the field and off the field. It’s a lesson to be learned that not just blood relatives are family. You have so much family from the sports you play to the people you meet off the field.”
She also leaves ETBU with fond memories of playing with the Tigers.
“My freshman year, winning regionals was very fun,” she said. “Then this past year, my junior year, we won the conference tournament. We hadn’t done that yet. Those were some amazing moments for me.”
The senior added that in her time at ETBU, she learned how to be a leader.
“I want to say I lead by example,” she said. “We actually did this thing where we split up into leader groups and I was part of a group called ‘servant leaders.’ We’re willing to help others. I feel like I was a leader that if you needed me, I was always there for you. If you needed help or you needed someone to talk to or someone to listen to your problems, I feel like I was the type of leader you could come to and count on to be there for you.”
That’s exactly how she hopes to be remembered by her teammates.
“I want to be remembered as someone who was there for them, someone who was helpful, someone they looked up to,” she added.
Prince and her Tigers were undefeated her senior year before her career came to an end as they were 15-0 overall and 6-0 against American Southwest Conference opponents.
“It is (sad) but not many people can say they ended their season being No.1 in the nation,” Prince said. “I feel like that’s a good way to go out.”