I’ve become custom to reminders of just how little I know about pop culture and it happened again.
During a conversation with a friend, I heard him confess to being a big fan of Odell (Beckham, Jr.). I said something along the lines of, “Well, I guess that make sense – an LSU guy,” knowing my friend is an LSU fan.
The look on his face told me what I heard was not what he said.
“No, Adele (and yes, I had to Google the spelling), the artist,” my friend said.
Truth is, that’s just one example of a pop culture personality I know of due to some type of sports connection(ish).
I only heard of Carry Underwood and Jessica Simpson when I did because they dated Tony Romo. The Captain America movies, sadly, are not about Roger Staubach and “Post Malone” is not the name given to the Utah Jazz’s era following the retirement of the Mail Man, Karl Malone.
I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t proud of my lack of pop culture knowledge though. In fact, it’s probably not so much “knowledge” as much as it is “interest” because I really have zero interest in it and if I wanted to hear Justin Bieber’s latest hit single, I’d go listen to it.
It’s not that I’m of the opinion that musicians aren’t talented because they very much are. I can’t even fathom being able to do what they do.
It’s not even that I dislike music. I just much prefer sports. On Saturday nights for example, if I want something to watch and I have a choice of movies on the streaming services or a college football game recorded on my DVR, I’m going to choose the game 11 out of 10 times and when in the car, I’d rather listen to a game or sports talk than music or celebrity gossip.
Also my brain can only hold so much information and I’d rather that information be about sports. My wife has referred to such information as useless but I remind her it has come in handy a few times by paying for her dinner thanks to correctly answering a trivia question.
After a good chuckle about my pop-culture cluelessness, my friend said, “Never change,” and I don’t plan to anytime soon. If anything, I plan to gain more sports knowledge. I should probably go read up on the history of the flex defense.