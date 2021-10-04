Lauren Pyle had just one chance to shine this past week with Hallsville enjoying an open date, but she made the most of it by helping lead the Ladycats to a clutch, five-set win over Sulphur Springs.
For her efforts, Pyle has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week.
Pyle recorded 34 assists, nine kills, eight digs, six aces and a block in the Ladycats’ 19-25, 25-14, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13 win over Sulphur Springs. The win helped force a three-way tie for second place in the District 15-5A race with Hallsville, Sulphur Springs and Marshall all sitting at 4-2.
Texas High leads the district at 6-0. Longview is 2-4, Mount Pleasant 1-5 and Pine Tree 0-6.
Hallsville gets two chances this week, hosting Longview tonight and visiting Mount Pleasant on Friday.
In other top performances from around East Texas in games played Sept. 27-Oct. 2 (nominated by coaches):
Longview’s Jakayla Morrow had 28 kills and 10 blocks in two matches last week.
Spring Hill’s Mia Traylor recorded 70 assists to go along with 12 kills, 15 digs and four aces in two matches.
Gilmer’s Kyleigh Pate had 17 assists, 24 digs and 29 receptions in two matches.
White Oak’s Lexie Baker recorded 22 kills, 10 digs, 14 receptions, 20 service points and two aces in a pair of wins.
Waskom’s Alaina Dyson had 24 kills, 21 assists, 27 digs, three aces and no serving errors in wins over Elysian Fields and West Rusk.
Beckville’s Amber Harris had 18 kills, 13 digs and three aces in a couple of Ladycat wins. Avery Morris finished with 17 kills, 12 digs, three blocks and two aces, Sophie Elliott 65 assists, 17 digs and three aces and Kinsley Rivers 21 kills, 23 digs, five blocks and two aces.
Big Sandy’s Calle Minter finished the week with 32 assists, 20 digs, five kills, four aces and a 30-for-31 showing at the service stripe in a loss to Hawkins and a win over Carlisle.
Brook Hill’s Belle Reed finished the week with 46 kills, three aces, 17 digs and a block in wins over Grace and Brighter Horizons.
TGCA Rankings
East Texas now has four top five ranked teams in their respective classifications with the release of this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings.
White Oak is No. 1 and Big Sandy No. 3 in Class 3A, Beckville No. 2 in Class 2A and Carthage No. 4 in Class 4A.
Other ranked East Texas teams this week are Hawkins at No. 21 in 2AAtlanta at No. 24 in 3A, Bullard No. 19 and Paris No. 21 in 4A and Lufkin No. 9 in 5A.
Joining White Oak as top-ranked teams this week are Crawford in 2A, Farmersville in 4A, Highland Park in in 5A and Flower Mound in 6A.