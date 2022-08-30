Hallsville’s Lauren Pyle helped the Ladycats to a perfect week and a tournament championship.
For her efforts, the Ladycat junior setter has been named the Longview News-Journal Volleyball Player of the week for games played Aug. 22-27.
The award is sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Pyle finished the week with 111 assists, 41 digs, 31 kills and 17 aces for a Hallsville team that opened the week with a sweep of Tyler Legacy and then went 6-0 to win White Oak’s Shirley Atkins Tournament.
She had 19 assists, eight digs, five kills and three aces against Legacy, and recorded 46 assists, 15 digs, eight kills and six aces in pool play matches in White Oak against the Carthage JV. Elysian Fields and North Lamar.
In bracket play, the Ladycats moved to 14-4 on the year with wins over Gilmer, Central Heights and Beckville (title match). Pyle had 18 assists, 10 digs, eight kills and four aces in the championship against Beckville.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Longview’s Jakayla Morrow had 55 kills and 19 blocks for the week. Brayleigh Mitchell finished with 46 kills, 14 blocks and 24 digs, Kennedy Jeffery 76 assists and four aces, Triniti Jackson 23 kills, nine assists, five blocks, 11 aces and 36 digs and Kyra Taylor 84 digs.
Pine Tree’s Ja’Naysha Gipson finished the week with 39 kills, 25 digs and five blocks.
Spring Hill’s Abby Caron had 52 kills, 14 blocks, 11 digs and five aces and helped lead the Lady Panther to a third-place finish at the Marshall Tournament.
Hallsville’s Olivia Simmons had 28 kills and 13 blocks and teammate Cate Thomas finished with 40 kills and 13 blocks for the week.
Marshall’s Isabella Emery finished the week with 121 digs and 118 serve receptions in helping Marshall place second at its own tournament.
Carthage’s Mara Hodges had 63 kills and 74 digs for the week. Teammate JaKyra Roberts had 91 kills in eight matches. Carthage faced Texas High and Pleasant Grove in a tri-match, and then earned the consolation title at the White Oak Tournament.
White Oak’s Calee Carter racked up 63 kills, 13 blocks and had 20 service points in seven games.
Beckville’s Avery Morris had 70 kills, eight blocks, 57 digs and five aces and Sophie Elliot finished with 169 assists, nine kills, 65 digs and an ace. The Ladycats went 6-1 during the week, falling to 4A Hallsville in the title match of the White Oak Tournament.
Carlisle’s Kyra Holcomb finished with 31 kills, 12 blocks, eight aces and seven digs.
All-Tournament
All-Tournament selections at White Oak’s Shirley Atkins Tournament over the weekend were Calee Carter and Mallory McKinney of White Oak, Laney Wilson of Gilmer, Avery Morris and Amber Harris of Beckville, Amaiya Williams and Caroline Ashley of Central Heights, Lauren Pyle and Olivia Simmons of Hallsville and Mara Hodges of Carthage.