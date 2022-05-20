Sulphur Springs pitcher Crimson Bryant earned Most Valuable Player Honors, and Longview, Hallsville and Mount Pleasant all picked up superlative honors with the release of the District 15-5A All-District Softball Team for the 2022 season.
Hallsville’s Mallory Pyle and Mount Pleasant’s Ella Cross shared Offensive MVP honors. Longview’s Reagan Rios was named the league’s top pitcher, and teammate River Hulsey was the league’s Defensive MVP. Freshman of the year honors went to Hallsville’s Hope miles, while Kinslei Smallwood of Sulphur Springs was named Newcomer of the Year and Mount Pleasant’s Conlee Zachry was the top utility player.
David Carrillo of Sulphur Springs was the Coach of the Year.
Voting was conducted by the league’s coaches.
Pyle hit .436 with 12 home runs ,10 doubles, a triple, 38 RBI, 47 runs scored and 13 stolen bases in 13 attempts. Cross was a .475 hitter with four triples, six doubles, eight RBI and 27 stolen bases.
Rios went 17-10 in the circle with a 0.60 earned run average and 350 strikeouts in 162 innings. Hulsey, a catcher, hit .409 with nine doubles, three triples, 17 RBI and 19 runs scored and threw out 19 of 43 runners attempting to steal.
Miles was 15-5 in the circle with a 3.58 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 110 innings, and Conlee hit .363 with three home runs, 14 doubles, 27 RBI and an 8-5 record as a pitcher.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Reagan Fleet, Longview; Catcher: Lauren Allred, Texas High; Infield: Paris Simpson, Longview; Kammie Walker, Longview; Mollie Fisher, Texas High; Parris Pickett, Sulphur Springs; Addison Caddell, Sulphur Springs; Jordan Batchelor, Mount Pleasant; Outfield: Danyelle Molina, Hallsville; Lily Soto, Hallsville; Elena Bazan, Pine Tree; Jadyn Harper, Sulphur Springs; Kei Lister, Longview; Betsy Martinez, Longview; Designated hitter: Madison Jones, Longview; Utility: Makayla Menchue, Hallsville.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Taylor Burkhart, Pine Tree; Catcher: Miley Stovall, Hallsville; Infield: Bailey Quinn, Longview; Jaryn Nelson, Hallsville; Mally Lumpkin, Texas High; Briana Theus, Marshall; Emma Prince, Texas High; Caitlyn Ellenburg, Marshall; Amariya Miller, Mount Pleasant; Outfield: Valeria Perez, Texas High; Paris Beard, Mount Pleasant; Kelsey Howard, Mount Pleasant; Addison Dollahite, Hallsville; Designated hitter: Reese Ragan, Sulphur Springs; Utility: Casey Jones, Mount Pleasant.
HONORABLE MENTION
Longview: Journee Fairchild, Cece Fuller; Pine Tree: Nia Woodson, E.K. Holder, Aubrey Irwin, Abby Grimaldo; Hallsville: Sara Houston; Marshall: Maggie Truelove, Tierrani Johnson; Mount Pleasant: Morgan Hill, Jordyn Hargrave, Kaylee Silman; Texas High: Lizzie Smith
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Longview: Destiny Escamilla, Paris Simpson, Reagan Fleet, Reagan Rios, Cece Fuller, Kaniya Ingram, Madison Jones, Kei Lister, Bailey Quinn; Hallsville: Kammie Walker, Addison Dollahite, Hope Miles, Jaryn Nelson, Isabella Sawyers, Pami Ah Quin, Makayla Menchue, Lily Soto, Mallory Pyle, Mylie Anderson, Alayna McGrede, Sara Houston, Kara Collins, Lindsey Dubberly; Marshall: Maggie Truelove, Ava Burke, Wendy Esquivel, Alyson Roberson, Claire Godwin, Alyssa Helton, Molly Skinner: Mount Pleasant: Kelsey Howard, Ella Cross, Morgan Hill, Conlee Zachry, Paris Beard, Jenna Cook, Jordyn Hargrave, Kylie Humber; Texas High: Lauren Allred, Valeria Perez, Lizzie smith, Kailyn Williams, Mollie Fisher, Mally Lumpkin, Brooklyn Threadgill, Emma Prince; Sulphur Springs: Emerson Thompson, Paris Pickett, Addison Caddell, Crimson Bryant, Kinley Friddle, Karis McGary, Tia Nash