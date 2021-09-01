Four quarterbacks and a pair of running backs took top honors for Week 1 of the Texas high school football season, earning Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week honors.
Players were selected in Class 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and private schools for their performances on and off the field.
Quarterback Conner Weigman of Bridgeland earned 6A honors. He was joined on the list by Southside quarterback Richard Torres in5A, Calallen running back Epi Hinojosa in 4A, Newton running back De’Anthony Gatson in 3A, Rosebud-Lott quarterback Zane Zeinert in 2A and Shiner Catholic High School running back Zac Johnson for private schools.
Weigman completed 23 of 33 passes for 356 yards and five touchdowns, ran 10 times for 104 yards and a touchdown and caught a 47-yard touchdown pass in his team’s game against Klein Cain.
Torres completed 13 of 17 passes for 302 yards and a school-record eight touchdowns in a 62-14 win over Brownsville Lopez. He was pulled from the game after he threw his eighth TD pass of the game on the third play of the second half.
Hinojosa carried 20 times for 313 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-19 win over Gregory-Portland.
Gatson carried 38 times for 335 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-26 win over Woodville.
Zeinert completed 20 of 28 passes for 406 yards and six touchdowns in a 60-22 win over Leon.
Johnson carried 22 times for 380 yards an seven touchdowns, had a 28-yard catch, ran for five two-point conversions, kicked an extra point and had nine tackles on defense in a 59-36 win over St. Paul.