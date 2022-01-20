Rabbit hunting is not the most popular game in town.
Whitetail hunting is king in East Texas and will likely always be. Many hunters get their start by hunting small game like rabbits and a certain few hunt cotton tails throughout their career.
While not nearly as intense hunting a trophy buck, hunting a cottontail buck (male rabbit) is largely underrated and as fun as it gets. The bonus with rabbits is the harvest also delivers an outstanding meal. Just one large rabbit can produce a meal for a small family and in case you were wondering, chicken fried rabbit with mashed potatoes and gravy is delicious.
Obviously, the origins of rabbit hunting were for a food source much like any other hunting practice. In the 1950’s and 1960’s rabbit hunting with beagles was a popular sport.
Hunters would release a set of beagles (3) and the dogs would hunt as a group. Scenting, finding and jumping the rabbit put the beagles into chase mode. Many times the beagles will be within sight of the rabbit but the smaller dogs would work in and out of the brush and briar patches, slowly pushing the target.
The pack of beagles is rare these days but there are still plenty of dedicated hunting beagles out there.
The spot and stalk cottontail hunt is much easier to accomplish as all that is needed is a little time and rabbits. In the bottomlands, bigger rabbits can be spotted sitting on a small elevation, stump or otherwise elevated position. This aids in keeping an eye out for predators but also puts the stalker at an advantage when scanning the forest floor for rabbits.
Another great place to encounter cottontails is the food plot planted for deer. The green shoots of wheat, oats or rye will nearly always have a few rabbit visitors. The young rape or turnip green sprouts will at times be swarming with cottontails. If your deer stand has a small plot, you already have a ticket to an awesome rabbit hunt.
Shooting a few rabbits after deer season may affect your deer feeding program so choose your hunting spots accordingly.
Firepower for rabbit hunting is on the light side. A .22 or 17HMR rifle is an excellent choice especially if you are spot and stalk hunting. A rifle affords much longer shots than a shotgun and rifle hunting excels as getting close is not as critical as with the scatter gun. If you are just cruising sloughs or creek bottoms, jumping a rabbit, then making the shot then a shotgun is the obvious choice. I’m not saying the rifle isn’t capable at close range, it is.
Hitting a running cottontail with a shotgun is a difficult job, but its way easier than with a rifle. If you want to add to the challenge, bring along a small caliber pistol. This will make the time put in at the range much more valuable.
Rabbit hunting may not be for everyone but it can be a great way to spend a winter day.