TYLER — West Rusk went out and dominated its District 9-3A Division II opener with a 58-20 win over previously unbeaten Troup.
Coupled with a loss by then No. 1 Tatum, the Raiders (5-0) were rewarded by landing in the top spot of the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.
West Rusk received 12 of the first-place votes. Mount Vernon (5-0) got one first-place vote, and Timpson (3-0) captured the other two first-place votes.
Mount Vernon and Timpson follow West Rusk in the poll, followed by Waskom and Tatum. Gladewater, which was previously No. 10 after a 1-2 start, moved into a tie for the No. 6 spot with Harmony.
No teams dropped out and no new teams entered the small-school rankings.
In the big-school poll, Carthage was selected as the unanimous No. 1 team after a 28-7 win over Gilmer.
Longview, Texas High, Chapel Hill and Gilmer rounded out the top five. Van, Tyler Legacy, Rusk and Kilgore all stayed in the top, while Tyler High moved in at No. 10.
Marshall entered the rankings at No. 15 following a 17-10 victory over Pine Tree.
Notable matchups this week are No. 4 Chapel Hill at No. 11 Lindale, No. 13 Henderson at No. 14 Athens, Pleasant Grove at No. 1 Carthage and Jefferson at No. 14 White Oak.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.