Head volleyball coach Nancy Sikobe is proud to announce the signing of Alek-Wek ‘Sky’ Raphael a freshman from Orlando, Florida.
Raphael played outside hitter for Lyman High School. She recorded 251 kills earning Second Team All-District. As team captain, she helped Lyman claim the 2020 Florida High School Athletic Association Class 7A state championship. Raphael said volleyball helped draw her to Wiley College.
“My interest in the school grew,” she said. “It had the area I wanted to major in. I think I can thrive in the future.”
Raphael plans to major in business management. Along with volleyball, she enjoys art and listening to reggae music. She will join a Lady Wildcat squad that returns eight athletes including Ty Johnson, Marissa Neal, Kailie Williams, Merritt Elder and Hailie Williams who earned All-Conference recognition in 2019.
“Sky will bring athleticism and energy,” Sikobe said. “I had the opportunity to see her play in club volleyball. She is very coachable and takes instruction well. I think she is going to be a good fit.”