Before taking the court tonight for tonight’s bi-district playoff game, Marshall’s Lyrik Rawls will likely continue his pre-game routine of listening to music to help him get hyped for the contest.
Of course, it may not be needed either because his Mavericks, who hold an overall record of 28-8 and a district record of 12-2, will kick off the postseason against Texas High, a former and future district opponent of the Mavericks.
“We’re playing Texas High,” Rawls said. “We’ve got to rebound because they’ve got some deep guys.”
Marshall head basketball coach Bobby Carson has been preaching to his kids they need to take advantage of the opportunity to win tonight’s game.
“It’s lose or advance,” Carson said. “Loser goes home. It’s not the best out of seven, of the best out of five. It’s the best out of one. My feeling is we can beat anybody in the state in a one-game shot. If we play well, we can beat anybody. If we don’t play well and don’t do the things we need to do defensively and don’t make good decisions offensively, then anybody can beat us.
“There are no bad teams in the playoffs. Everyone who is in the playoffs is there for a reason and you’ve got to respect them and bring your best game.”
Rawls, a junior, is in his first year with the Mavericks after moving from Jefferson to Marshall. He’s not known for being particularly vocal, on or off the court but let’s his work ethic speak for him.
“I feel like I find an open person,” he said when asked what his greatest strengths are on the court. “I’m more of an assist guy.”
“He’s a great work ethic and he has good attitude,” Carson said of Rawls. “He’s not very talkative but he’s been a tremendous asset to the team. He’s a really good on-ball defender. Obviously as a football player, he’s got great lateral quickness. He can run backwards, open up his hips, spread around the floor. He’s a good rebounder. He’s done a great job playing the point for us.
“We can move Chris Leonard off the point to play the two and let him be more concerned with scoring instead of having to handle the ball. I think he’s a key part as to why we’ve been as successful as we have been.”
The Mavericks finished the season as co-district champions and enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed as they go up against a Tigers team that holds a No. 3 seed.
“They’re going to be very well coached,” Carson said of the Tigers. “I think we’ve played them almost every year I’ve been here. They always play extremely hard. They’re usually pretty physical. They’re going to change defenses. Coach (Jacob) Skinner is there. He graduated from Texas High. He left and went off to Arkansas somewhere and now he’s back. He’s a Texarkana, Texas High guy. He does a good job. His assistant coach was the head coach while he was gone so he’s back as an assistant coach. They have a real continuity there. They have a tradition of being successful in just about everything, so I expect it to be war.”
Tipoff for tonight’s contest is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Hughes Springs High School.