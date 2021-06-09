Starting Friday morning and ending Sunday afternoon, the best known bass tournament in fishing will take place in Texas.
More specifically on Lake Ray Roberts, just north of Fort Worth.
Fifty-four bass from all over the world will be competing in this “grand daddy” of all bass events — The Bassmaster Classic. The full field will fish Friday and Saturday. On the third day of competition only the top 25 will advance to fish the final day.
After all the dust is settled the eventual winner will take home $300,000 in cash and untold in endorsements and added cash. In previous years just qualifying for the Classic was a prestigious accomplishment for a pro bass angler. In recent years several changes in formats and competition have changed definitely if not diluted the field but these are still some of the best in the game.
Texas has hosted the Classic two other times. In 1979 Hank Parker won the event held on Lake Texoma. To say the fishing was tough is an understatement. No angler throughout the entire event weighed in a limit of bass. Parker brought in a total of 37 pounds to take the top prize.
Fast forward to 2017 and the Classic returned to Texas. Young gun Jordan Lee closed out the final day with an enormous come from behind victory. On day one he weighed in a little over 8 pounds, day two things changed. Lee brought four fish to the weigh in totaling 21 pounds which boosted him to 15 place and fishing on the final day. Still over 14 pounds out of the lead, Lee hammered a 5 fish limit weighing 27 pounds — after losing his outboard!
Daily launches are free and open to the public. Spectators are urged to come out and watch as the anglers head out for each day’s competition. The newly opened Dickies Arena will be the weigh-in host. The arena will hold around 10,000 spectators and most likely will be full.
The Will Rogers Coliseum is next door to the Dickies Arena and will house the Classic Expo. Fans can check out any and everything new in the bass fishing world. Vendors and sponsors will be set up to show and demonstrate the latest in gear and technology. Pro anglers that did not qualify for the Classic will be walking around, visiting, signing autographs and many will host seminars. The Expo alone is a good reason to run up to Fort Worth this weekend and see all the new and latest bass fishing tools and gadgets.
The Bassmaster website has all the information needed to plan your trip. Check out the link below to see what all is available.