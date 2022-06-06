WHITEHOUSE — The Red Team all-stars earned wins on both diamonds on Friday at the annual FCA All-Star Games.
Softball
The Red claimed a 6-4 victory in the nine-inning game.
Hallsville’s Kammie Walker led the way for the Red with two hits and two runs scored, along with an RBI.
Other hits for the Red were from Mackenzie Wilson of Henderson (double), Mallory Pyle of Hallsville, Haleigh Hughes of Elkhart, Amelia Phillips of Edgewood, Payten Nolen of Mabank, Ellie Watkins of Lindale, Carlee Cline of Mabank, Madelyn Flanery of Tyler Legacy and Maddy Bolin of Grand Saline.
Other RBIs were from Hughes (1), Phillips (2) and Cline (1). Also scoring runs were Flanery (2), Bolin (1) and Pyle (1).
Hallsville’s Jaryn Nelson paced the Blue with a 3-for-3 night, while also scoring two runs. Trinity Sledge of Henderson added two hits and two RBIs. Chapel Hill’s Kylei Griffin hit a triple and scored a run. Lindale’s Jeskia Miller had a hit and scored a run.
Julie Murry of Bullard was selected as head coach of the Blue but with Murry leading her team to the state tourney, Canton’s Russell Smith stepped in to coach. His assistants were Kaegan Jimenez of Whitehouse and Marisa Ledkins of Bullard. Colby Sales of Mabank was the Red head coach with assistants Megan Graham of Mabank, Kelly McClendon of Nacogdoches Central Heights and Sheri Seahorn of Harmony.
Consultants were Mark Chitty (Grand Saline), Justin Kniffen (Tyler Legacy) and Lauren Odom (Eustace). Directors are Paul Roberts and Meredith Grant.
Baseball
The Red won 15-4 in the seven-inning contest.
White Oak’s Landon Anderson was a star on the mound and at the plate. He was 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs. He also scored a run. Anderson pitched two innings, one of which was a 1-2-3 shutdown. He also struck out one.
Hallsville’s Matt Houston had a double and single with two RBIs and two runs scored. Marshall’s Jacob Oden had a triple and two RBIs while scoring two runs. Connor Cox of Longview had a double and two runs scored.
All Saints’ Kaisen Berry hit a single and added an RBI plus a run scored. Others with RBIs were Marshall’s Garrett Cotten, Pine Tree’s Cruz Cox and Sulphur Springs’ Matthew Sherman.
Also scoring runs were Longview’s Gabriel Flores (2), Union Grove’s Hunter Cannon (2), Cotten (1), Chapel Hill’s Sean Gentry (1) and Athens’ Grant Yudizky (1).
Dakota McCaskill of Tyler Legacy led the Blue with a triple, a run scored and two RBIs. McCaskill tripled in Tyler High’s Eli Sanchez.
Others adding hits for the Blue were Ethan Adkisson (New Diana), Logan Smith (Van) and Noah Boone (Edgewood). Smith added an RBI with Nacogdoches teammates Braden Ballenger and Bowyer scoring runs.
Flores started on the mound for the Red. He threw one inning with two strikeouts. Sherman followed with two innings as did Anderson. Cox pitched one inning and had two strikeouts. Cotten threw the final inning with a strikeout.
Bowyer started for the Blue and threw two innings (3 strikeouts). Grand Saline’s Jase Melton threw two innings (1 strikeout). He was followed by McCaskill (1 strikeout) and Heath Lafleur of Kilgore (2 strikeouts).
Garrett Methvin of Pine Tree was the Red head coach with assistants Jake Atchley (Harmony) and Chad Halcumb (Union Grove).
Branson Washburn of Jacksonville led the Blue team with assistants Kinney Laprade (Grand Saline) and Matt Wilkins (Jacksonville).
Directors are Jeff Lee and Gary Smith.