It is way too easy to take the good things in life for granted and forget why we have them and that’s something I don’t want to do on this Memorial Day Weekend.
Like today for example, I plan on watching the Rangers take on Mariners this afternoon and then Mavericks vs. Clippers at night, and when watching, I want to be thankful to have sports back since last year’s Memorial Day, we didn’t have the luxury of enjoying sports. More importantly, I want to remember that I have the freedom to enjoy the games in large part due to the brave men and women who have fought for my freedom. They put their lives on the line and many paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives.
There’s no way to properly say thank you. To the families who have lost someone who sacrificed their own lives in order to help others, whether while serving in the military, police force, as a fire fighter, in the medical field, first responder or something I’m stupidly forgetting, I’m sorry for your loss but please know their acts of bravery were not done in vain. When a tragic even happens and people are running away for their lives and you notice someone running into the danger to help, you know that person is putting aside selfish acts.
So as we gather around the grill next to the lake or pool, keep in mind it’s not just a day off to have fun but to reflect and be thankful for our fallen heroes who paid that ultimate price.
Call me a coward but I’ll be the first to admit I don’t think I have that kind of bravery and I could come up with every excuse in the world to run from the danger instead of running right to it. I’m certainly extremely thankful and forever in debt to those who were much braver than I.
We should remember and celebrate the lives of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice every day because we’re reaping the benefits of what they sowed and we ought to not make this Memorial Day about us. Let’s not use it as an excuse to go for a swim and grill out or go catch a ballgame. There’ s nothing wrong with doing either of those things as I enjoy all of them but let’s recognize who and what we’re celebrating and that we wouldn’t have many of the luxuries we do if it weren’t for their heroic and selfless acts.