Longview’s Reagan Rios continues to mow down opposing batters from the pitcher’s circle, and West Rusk’s Piper Morton keeps on putting up gaudy numbers at the plate.
For their efforts, Rios is this week’s East Texas Pitcher of the Week and Morton takes home ET Hitter of the Week honors for games played Feb. 28 through March 5.
Rios worked 31 innings in the circle last week, allowing no earned runs while striking out 65 and walking nine. For the season, the Lady Lobo standout is 10-3 with a 0.46 earned run average, 160 strikeouts and 30 walks in 74.2 innings pitched. She’s allowed five earned runs on the year.
Morton hit .750 (12-for-16) with three home runs, three triples, 10 RBI, 13 runs scored, seven walks, an on base percentage of .833 and an OPS of 2.646.
For the year, Morton is hitting at a .735 clip with six homers, four triples, six doubles, 16 RBI, five stolen bases, 26 runs scored and one strikeout in 45 plate appearances. Morton and teammate Lilly Waddell were Co-MVPs of the Rose City Classic in Tyler over the weekend.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas last week (nominated by coaches):
Pitching
Pine Tree’s Taylor Burkhart worked 17.1 innings, striking out 36 with five walks and four earned runs allowed.
Gilmer’s Sarah Phillips pitched 15 innings, giving up one run on 12 hits with 15 strikeouts. Teammate Alexis Kemp pitched 18 innings, giving up three runs on 15 hits with 13 strikeouts.
Gladewater’s Avery Glarborg struck out 28 and walked five in five games.
White Oak’s Larkin Daniels was 2-0 with 22 strikeouts, two walks, nine hits allowed and an earned run average of .583 in 12 innings. Teammate Morgan Benge was 1-1 with a 0,87 ERA, 15 strikeouts and two walks in eight innings pitched.
West Rusk’s Lilly Waddell went 6-0 with 69 strikeouts and no earned runs allowed.
Elysian Fields’ Gracey Struwe was 3-0 with a 1.65 ERA and six strikeouts.
Hughes Springs’ Grace Pippin and Jacee Short both went 2-0 for the week. Pippin had a 1.40 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 innings and Short fanned five and had a 1.00 ERA in seven innings. Maggie Pate struck out seven and had a 2.33 ERA in 12 innings of work.
Union Grove’s Lainey Ledbetter worked 22 innings, striking out 24 and finishing with a 2.85 ERA.
Troup’s Lindsay Davis pitched 16.1 innings, giving up three hits, one earned run (her first of the year), striking out 46 and walking two.
Lufkin’s Mia Harper struck out 17 in 7 innings of work.
Hitting
Marshall’s Lauren Minatrea hit .667 (6-for-9) with two doubles, four RBI, four runs scored and two walks. She had a walk-off single in a win over Huntsville. Teammate Maggie Truelove hit .667 (10-for-15) with a 1.533 slugging percentage, a double, three triples, two home runs, five RBI, 10 runs scored, a hit by pitch and a walk. She had a game-tying three-run home run against Huntsville.
Gilmer’s Kirsten Waller hit .473 with two triples and four RBI. Teammate Melody Larkins hit .466 with two doubles, a home run, five RBI and three runs scored. Ryleigh Larkins hit .421 with a double, home run, eight RBI and five runs scored.
White Oak’s Jaidyn Marshall hit .600 (9-for-15) with two doubles, a home run and five RBI. Teammate Sasha Graves hit .538 (7-for-13) with three doubles, a home run and six RBI, and Lillian Scalia was 10-for-10 (.526) with four doubles, a triple and an RBI.
Gladewater’s Zandrea Tyeskie had eight hits for the week — including four doubles — and drove in five runs. Teammate Karlee Moses had nine hits — including four doubles — and finished the week with five RBI.
Elysian Fields’ Corrisa McPhail hit .500 (9-for-18) with an .833 slugging percentage, four doubles, a triple, six RBI, five runs scored and six stolen bases. Teammate Kaylee Kelley hit .364 with a double and two RBI, and Gracey Struwe hit .353 with a .588 slugging percentage, a double, a home run and five RBI.
Hughes Springs’ Karmen Searcy went 8-for-12 (.667) with two doubles, a triple, two RBI, six runs scored and four walks. Teammate Presley Richardson was 6-for-11 (.545) with a double and four RBI.
Union Grove’s Sydney Chamberlain hit .500 (8-for-16) with two home runs, three doubles, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored. Jolea Robertson and Lainey Ledbetter both went 10-for-15 for the week. Robertson drove in five runs and swiped two bases, and Ledbetter had two doubles and seven RBI. Chamberlain and Robertson were both named to the All-Tournament Team at the Union Grove Tournament.
Troup’s Jessie Minnix was 6-for-11 with three doubles and three RBI.
Lufkin’ Mia Harper hit .615 for the week with three home runs and 12 RBI. Teammate Addisyn Garrett hit .500 with a home run and five RBI