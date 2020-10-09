Last year as a freshman, Aly Roberson was not on Marshall’s varsity volleyball squad. This year, she was determined to change that.
“I came to a lot of the summer workouts in the open gyms and I just focused on the basics, serve-receive and moving more,” the Lady Mavs sophomore libero said.
Even after COVID-19 shut everything down and forced everyone to quarantine, Roberson did whatever she could to prepare for volleyball this fall.
“I’d pass off of the roof at the house and I’d join the Zoom workouts and find things around the house to do,” she said. “I just tried to stay active. I was very excited because we finally got a chance to do something.”
“She has an eye for the ball that can’t be taught,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said. “She’s a very good defensive player. She just goes and isn’t afraid to get after it, which is something that is hard to teach players.”
Roberson said she considers her own individual greatest strength to be defense and her team’s greatest strength to be chemistry.
“Our hitting and how we stay together,” Roberson said when asked what the Lady Mavs do best as a team. “During workouts, during practice, we never beat down on each other. We stay up. It’s really important because if we don’t have it, we’ll never advance or anything.”
So far, Roberson has a total of 12 aces and 64 digs in seven games as two of those aces and 25 of the digs have come in Marshall’s two district games. The Lady Mavs are currently 2-5 overall and 0-2 in district play. Roberson is confident in her team’s ability to finish strong.
“I feel like we should make it to playoffs and I think we can go pretty far,” she said. “We just have to keep up the energy and commitment.”
This season, Marshall has had a tendency of giving up leads, something Allen and Roberson say needs to be fixed.
“We need to not give up and keep going even after we’ve won a set or two to finish it out and keep going,” Roberson said.
“We’ve just got finish,” Allen said. “I still attribute that at one point, we’ve got four sophomores on the floor, two of them being brand new to varsity. We didn’t have that preseason where they were able to be comfortable with each other and gain the confidence that our kids needed. We are battling that and hopefully we’ll figure it out.”
The Lady Mavs will have their next shot at getting their first district win today when they play host to Hallsville.
“Playing our game and being together,” Roberson said when asked what the key is to getting a win over the Ladycats.”When we’re on, we do really well.”
There will be no sub-varsity action today as the Lady Mavericks’ varsity squad will take on Hallsville at 4:30 p.m.