Marshallite Martha Josey has been named the 2022 Tad Lucas Award recipient.
Josey has been honored for her work in the rodeo industry with her prestigious barrel racing clinics.
“I am incredibly grateful to have been nominated and chosen to receive the Tad Lucas Award,” said Martha Josey. She was an incredible woman who contributed so much to rodeo. I am honored to be in a position where I can help promote our sport and help the industry grow just as Tad Lucas did.”
Barbara Inez “Tad” Lucas, a trick riding legend, left her mark on the rodeo industry competing as a trick rider winning many world championships through international competition. She competed with spirit, courage and compassion from her teens until her 60s, leaving her career revered by women in the western industry across the world.
In an effort to recognize women performers who have noteworthy achievements in the sport of rodeo, Tad Lucas’s family chooses a recipient of the coveted award each year to be presented during a western recognition ceremony at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.
Living legend Martha Josey was born to be a cowgirl, building a career in the rodeo industry as a world champion barrel racer and clinician. Her 11 NFR qualifications, Olympic medals, American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) World Championships and multiple Hall Of Fame inductions are just a few of the accomplishments that made her a fitting candidate.
Josey received the Tad Lucas Award on Nov. 12 at the National Rodeo Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony hosted at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.
Just last year, Josey was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado as well as the Texas Rodeo Hall of Fame in Pecos, adding to the extensive list of her accomplishments.
Returning from Oklahoma City, Josey attended the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame induction in Fort Worth, Texas as a former inductee.
Now back in Marshall, Josey is going straight into one of her most notable roles, World Champion clinician. The Josey Ranch is in full swing for the holiday season preparing for the Fall Barrel Racing Clinic taking place Nov. 18-20 with students traveling from 13 different states. Shortly after the conclusion of the Fall Clinic, the Josey Ranch is right back to training for the Thanksgiving Barrel Racing Clinic on Nov. 25-27 with students hailing from 10 different states and Canada.
After the fall clinics, Josey will be traveling to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas, Nevada for the full duration of the 10-day rodeo. Josey can be found at her sponsor booths for autographs, meet and greets, and promoting the Josey Patriot All Around Saddle and other new projects with Circle Y Saddlery.