If there’s any Brightside at all to last year’s winless season for Hallsville’s Carter Rogas, it’s that it happened his junior year, this season.
“Hopefully win some games this year,” Rogas said when asked what his expectations are as he and his Bobcats enter their first game of the season. “Coach is definitely leading us on the path to do that. Just ball out basically.”
Josh Strickland is that coach and he’s the third coach in as many years for the Bobcats.
“Coach Strickland came in here and bonded with us,” Rogas said. “He came here, graduated from here, so it makes it feel like he belongs here.”
“The kids are doing a great job of buying in,” Strickland said. “The coaches are coaching them hard. The players are buying in. We just have to have that mentality that we’re going to get after people for four quarters no matter if we’re up 20 or down 20. We’ve got to keep getting after it.”
Strickland said Rogas brings senior leadership to the table.
“Carter is that natural-born leader just because of his abilities,” he offered. “I feel that people look to Carter. I haven’t been in a game myself with him but I have a feeling that people will look to Carter and see how he’s going to react to things. Carter is that guy who I need to always be positive and lead those guys in the right direction. The great thing is that Carter is a great player. In my 17 years, he’s one of those near the top of the list as far as ability.”
Rogas believes he and his team have both improved since last year’s winless season.
“I think I’m more versatile than I was last year,” the senior said. “I can play both sides this year I think. Really, my hands have gotten better.”
Rogas has played football since the seventh grade and since then, he has learned lessons such as, “Never quit. Dig deep. Always finish and just work hard.”
Rogas’ favorite NFL player is recently retired wide receiver Julian Edelman.
“He started off at quarterback in high school and college and then went on to play wide receiver,” Rogas said. “That’s kind of how I was. I played quarterback most of my football career.”
Tonight marks the last opening game of Rogas’ high school football career when he and his Bobcats travel to Henderson to take on the Lions.
“Probably being versatile in our plays,” Rogas said when asked what the key is to starting off the season 1-0. “Run it a lot, pass it a lot, stuff like that. No turnovers. The defense has got to stop them. If we can do that, we’ll win.”
“The key for us is, anytime you’re going into the first game, you’ve got to be fundamentally sound,” Strickland said. “We have to block. We’ve got to tackle and we can’t have any turnovers. I think each coach in the state approaches it the same way. There’s a lot of unknown in the game one, even though you scrimmaged. So how do you handle adversity because adversity is going to happen. We know it’s going to be about how we handle it.”
Kickoff for tonight’s game between Hallsville and Henderson is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Lions Stadium.