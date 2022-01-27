Why is everyone complaining about Barry Bonds not being voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame? Am I really in the minority of those who are OK with that?
As Bonds was chasing Hank Aaron’s home run record, it sucked knowing he was doing it by juicing and many of us still to this day, consider Aaron as the true home run king.
I can’t for the life of me accept the “He was a hall of famer before he started juicing” argument as a case for Bonds being a hall of famer because it doesn’t make him any less of cheater. Granted, he probably would have been a hall of famer had he not cheated, which is sad because he threw away his ticket to Cooperstown by taking steroids.
I heard a golf analogy that I liked – If you’re dominating on the front nine and doing it the right way but then get caught cheating on the back nine, you’re disqualified regardless of what you did on the front nine.
Perhaps my biggest issue with the idea of Bonds actually going in is you can’t let that happen and not let Pete Rose into the hall. I understand we’re talking about two completely different crimes committed but what Bonds did gave him a leg up in the competition whereas that’s not the case for Rose. Whether or not he bet against his team as a manager has nothing to do with how he became baseball’s all-time leader in hits. I can accept not allowing Rose to manage again but he should be allowed into the hall of fame and in my opinion, discussions about Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and others were juicing should be kept out all together until Rose is permitted into the hall.
For me, believing Bonds should not be in the hall has nothing to do with how he treated reporters. We should keep outside factors like that and their political views aside as long as it doesn’t impact what was done on the field. For Bonds and others, it clearly did.
One thing I’ve said before and still stands true is I love how baseball’s hall of fame doesn’t let just about anybody in like the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Aside from steroids and scandals, if there’s any legit doubt or debate of whether or not an individual is worthy, then that individual should not be inducted. There should be no question. It should be a no brainer.
All in all, I have no problem with Bonds not being in Cooperstown. He took that risk when he injected (not to be confused with ‘inducted’) himself, and again, there should be no discussion about Bonds going into the hall until Rose is already there.