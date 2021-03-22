The stars were big and bright on Sunday afternoon in downtown Tyler.
All-Stars were announced for the annual Northeast Texas Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of a Champion annual postseason games during a ceremony at First Baptist Church of Tyler.
Close to 300 athletes were introduced by FCA NET Director Robert Bardin. They will participate in cheer, football, softball, baseball and soccer.
The boys and girls soccer and baseball and softball games will be held on the UT Tyler campus on Friday, June 4. The girls soccer match is slated for 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 8 p.m. The matches are set for Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex. The softball (at Suddenlink Field) and baseball (Irwin Field) are scheduled to both begin at 7 p.m.
The football game is slated for Saturday, June 5 on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Heart of A Champion All-Stars
Soccer: Girls
Blue Team
Coaches — Head Coach: David Collins, Bullard Brook Hill.
Players — Baleria Balderas, Jacksonville; Belle Enriquez, Forney; Tatum Fenton, Longview; Kelsey Filla, Tyler Legacy; Anna Hardee, Brook Hill; Kensi Holley, Brook Hill; Kyla Johnson, Longview; Hannah Meyer, Grace Community; Lesly Muñoz, Jacksonville; Katherine Nickel, Grace Community; Emerson Rose, Brook Hill; Alexandra Sanchez, Longview; Molly Sherrell, Grace Community; Delaney Welch, Forney; Deanna Zarcone, Tyler Legacy.
Red Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Chris Woodard, Tyler Lee; Assistant Coach: Wendy Knight, Whitehouse.
Players — Sydney Hagaman, Grace Community; Bekah Harris, Grace Community; Katelynn Henics, Bullard; Camryn Jacobs, Longview; Isabella McMillan, Longview; Mattie O’Neal, Bullard; Tatum Rigsby, Bullard; Alana Roberts, Grace Community; Angelli Romero, Jacksonville; Bethany Routt, Lindale; Alexy Valle, Tyler; Eriana Valle, Tyler. Directors: Joey Petrich.
Soccer: Boys
Blue Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Angel Rocha, Pine Tree; Assistant Coach: Jason Lawless, Lindale
Players — Richie Avalos, Kilgore; Victor Benitez, Pittsburg; Erik Gonzalez, Pine Tree; Brandt Herber, Pine Tree; Eduardo Jaimes, Sabine; Damian Martinez, Cumberland Academy; Elijah Mays, Bullard; Ilian Mena, Jacksonville; Peyton Robinson, Jacksonville; Nathan Rojas, Mineola; Alejandro Rojas-Monsivais, Longview; Ozzy Saavedra, Lindale; Ruan Santos, Lindale; Jesus Villasenor, Chapel Hill; Travis Vordenbaumen, Tyler Legacy; Tristan Whelchel, Tyler Legacy; Zakhar Zapolskyy, Brook Hill.
Red Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Darren Vossler, Bullard.
Players — Adolfo Alanis, Chapel Hill; Lucas Baum, Whitehouse; Pedro Garcia, Carthage; Daniel Guerrero, Pittsburg; Eric Jimenez, Grand Saline; Coty Johnson, Bullard; Joseu Macias, Tyler Legacy; Cody McKellop, Lindale; Chris Moore, Bullard; Isaiah Ramierz, Kilgore; Yedhi Ramirez, Pittsburg; Omar Rodriguez, Tatum; Giovanny Rojas, Pittsburg; Jose Solano, Jacksonville; Eduardo Urena, Chapel Hill; Greg Vallejo, All Saints; Christian Wimmer, Bullard. Directors: Joey Petrich.
Baseball
Blue Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Trevor Petersen, Pine Tree; Assistant Coaches: Garrett Methvin, Pine Tree; Greg Branch, Whitehouse.
Players — Spencer Alexander, Lufkin; Brandon Burckel, Lindale; Jojo Clark, Harleton; Jack Clark, Whitehouse; Jackson Conser, Whitehouse; Wade Fell, Pine Tree; Julio Flores Jr., Lufkin; Lane Gilchrest, Rusk; Noah Grubbs, Elysian Fields; Colby Harris, Tyler Legacy; Tyler Hittle, Tyler Legacy; Austin Huml, Troup; Bryce Jewell, Bullard; Tyler Lee, Hallsville; Colin Martin, Spring Hill; Ryley Sharp, Bullard; Gage Wakefield, Bullard; Logan Whitfield, Whitehouse; Graham Young, White Oak.
Red Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Eugene Lafitte, Kilgore; Assistant Coach: Travis Jackson, Nacogdoches Central Heights; Joey Pippen, Kilgore.
Players — Donovan Adkins, Kilgore; Zach Blackmon, Rusk; Coke Brady, Nacogdoches Central Heights; Dylan Carrell, White Oak; Connor Carson, Bullard; Landon Chapman, New Diana; Cannon Cowan, Union Grove; Jeb Drewery, Hallsville; Matthew Gorman, Lufkin; Brayden Hodges, Hallsville; Hayden Hurst, Sulphur Springs; Bryce Lenard, Rusk; Zachary Malone, New Diana; Darren Manes, New Diana; Dalton McElyea, Kilgore; Evan Patterson, Harmony; Michael Perry, Nacogdoches Central Heights; Cade Pippen, Kilgore; Hagen Smith Bullard; Drew Stafford, Harleton; Conner Stewart, Hallsville; Brayden Walker, Hallsville; Braden Wheat, All Saints; Kyle Wheeler, Kilgore.
Softball
Blue Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Lexi Commander, Elysian Fields; Assistant Coaches: Marty Mayfield, Spring Hill; Jennifer Hawkins, Brownsboro.
Players — Analese Cano, Harmony; AnnaMae Coleman, Harleton; Makenzie Cook, Sabine; Lexi Dodson, White Oak; Mary Frances Ellis, Elysian Fields; Lauren Herring, Eustace; Emily Hoosier, Ore City; Kaitlyn Hyett, Cushing; Delaynie Nash, Harmony; Chanlee Oakes, Emory Rains; Sam Schott, Spring Hill; Kinzee Settles, Harmony; Christen Smith, Elysian Fields; Mia Taylor, Longview; Tia Taylor, Longview; Leo Terry, Emory Rains; Riley Todd, Jacksonville; Madeleine Wells, Henderson; Sydney Wells, Henderson; Sydney West, Brownsboro; Carson Zachry, Mount Pleasant.
Red Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Marc Chitty; Assistant Coach: Taelor Cheshier, Mineola; Julie Murry, Bullard; Colby Sales, Mabank
Players — Kallie Beasley, Mabank; Mia Beason, Troup; Brooklyn Berry, Pine Tree; Claire Cannon, Bullard; Renee Cook , White Oak; Natalee Dinnerville, Carthage; Addi Fisher, Grand Saline; Alana Galaz, Mineola; Anna Halton, Tatum; Hannah Hanes, Mabank; Andie Houser, Grand Saline; Nylah Lindley, Sulphur Springs; Arile Matula, Bullard; Kylie McCown, Jacksonville; Shea Nelson, Hughes Springs; Gabby Nichols, Bullard; Riley Price, Edgewood; Lauren Reid, Canton; Kinlee Rumfield, Grand Saline; Kasity Staines, Frankston; Adriana Vences, Marshall.
Football
Blue Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Kerry Lane, Pine Tree; Assistant Coaches: Jason Bachman, Pine Tree; Jacob Holder, Pine Tree; Jonny Louvier, Gladewater; John King, Longview; Josh Finney, Winnsboro; John Berry Gladewater; Cody Welch, Whitehouse.
Players — Dominique Allen, Winnsboro; Grayson Barnett, Union Grove; Justin Beltran, Longview; Matthew Bower, Union Grove; Parker Bracken, All Saints; Detrich Bryd, Waskom; Cayden Croley, Kilgore; Curtis Crowe, Spring Hill; Nick Davis, All Saints; Keelan Erwin, Tyler; Landon Estes, Elkhart; Ty Francisco, Sabine; Jackson Frazier, White Oak; DJ Freeman, Pine Tree; Tyler Fridinger, Frankston; Tyree Hale, Longview; Aaron Hardman, Wills Point; Markevion Haynes, Longview; Mason Hurt, Gilmer; Jack Janis, Tyler Legacy; Preston Johnson, Tyler; Marshall Johnson, Whitehouse; Jaxon Jonas, Scurry-Rosser; Nathan Keller, Gladewater; Nick Lincoln, Gladewater; Braiden Mathews, Whitehouse; Austin Pencheon, Longview; Jay Pope, Alto; Rhyker Rees, Winnsboro; Khavia Reese, Gladewater; Matthew Rigdon, Carlisle; Luke Sandifer, Lindale; Tyler Sheffield, Pine Tree; Tae Sterling, Longview; Courtney Stitmon, Pine Tree; Dallis Tate, Brownsboro; Jacob Taylor, Henderson; Keelan Turner, Pine Tree; Christian Webb, Pine Tree; Ryan Wilkerson, Elysian Fields; Samuel Williams, Pine Tree.
Red Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Luke Blackwell, Mineola; Assistant Coach: Aaron Slider, Mineola; Heath Ragle, Mineola; Jeff Riordan, Chapel Hill; Kyle Little, Harleton; Bryan Oakes, Quitman; Scotty Laymance, Union Grove; Cody Ross, Beckville.
Players — Jahadé Adams, Chapel Hill; Donovan Adkins, Kilgore; Bryant Arthur, Longview; Boedy Baker, Alba-Golden; Lane Barter, Brook Hill; Brink Bizzell, Frankston; Christopher Cade, Canton; Elvin Calhoun, Palestine; Cooper Callaway, Bullard; Connor Clay, Athens; Carlos De Leon, Carlisle; Trayveon Epps, Kilgore; Cameron Ford, Chapel Hill; Braden Hawkins, Canton; Mauricio Herrera, Van; Chris Horn, Hawkins; Trey Hudson, Chapel Hill; Jaymond Jackson, Lindale; Alijah Johnson, Tyler; Kobe Kendrick, Mineola; Kaden Kenney, Kilgore; Blake Lin, All Saints; Dalton McElyea, Kilgore; JT McFarland, Marshall; Joseph McGowan, Rusk; Chase Mead, Union Grove; Joseph Monk, Pine Tree; Mason Mumphrey, Chapel Hill; Jamichael Nicholson, Tyler Legacy; D’Andre Peoples, Sulphur Springs; Somjai Pryor, Sulphur Springs; Tucker Rogers, Overton; Corey Sanders II, Lindale; Kale Shaw, Canton; Jamion Turner; Carlisle; Kendrick Tutt, Tyler Legacy; Airik Williams, Lindale; Jacobie Williams, Longview; Jaydon Willie, Harleton; Cade Willis, Cushing; J’den Wilson, Commerce; Hunter Wright, Mineola; Aaron Zarate, Grand Saline.
Cheer
Coach — Kelly Nichols, Bullard
Team — Kati Burham, Harmony; Bailee Chavez, Harmony; Breanna Chavez, Harmony; Kiaira Coates, Longview; Bethany Deupree, Lindale; Caitlyn Dixon, Longview; Samantha Eastman, Troup; Presley Griffith, Alto; Parker Keller, Harmony; Jaci Lappin, Sulphur Springs; BreAnna Moore, Alto; Carter Owens, Longview; Abigail Owens, Sulphur Springs; Avery Rust, Van; Dashawna Stevenson, Longview; Grace Stone, Troup; Kaitlyn Williams, Harmony.