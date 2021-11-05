Henry Roth is back on the football field for the first time since giving it up a year. It’s also his last year on the football field so the Marshall senior is trying to make the most of every moment.
“It’s my last time playing football ever,” Roth said. “I didn’t play last year and I regretted it. My first year of football was in eighth grade and I played ninth grade, 10th grade and I didn’t play last year.”
When asked what he missed most about the game, Roth stated, “Everything really – the practices, the games, the energy, everything.”
Last spring, Roth was part of the Marshall baseball team that went three rounds deep and said being on that team made him want to play football that much more.
“I have some buddies who play baseball and football and they’ve been trying to get to come back and I was like, ‘sure,’ after a season like that, I want to play all the sports I can.”
“I think he’s brought a consistency,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “He comes every day, gives us the best he has, works his tail off. He also brings some experience in the no-quit category. He was part of that baseball team last year that had a deep playoff run that turned it on late in district and did some really special things for this school. He brings that experience, that find-a-way mentality to this team.”
Roth has always been a football fan, even when he wasn’t playing.
“Growing up watching my brother play football, he was really good, watching it on TV with my family,” Roth offered. “My family watches a lot of football. Last year when I quit, I never thought I’d actually be playing on Friday nights. So to come back and play, it’s been pretty crazy.
“It’s a different experience, the adrenaline, the crowd, the band, the lights, there’s nothing like it, especially in Texas,” Roth addeded.
Roth and his Mavericks have claimed the second spot in District 9-5A DII with a record of 6-3 overall and 5-1 in district play and will host a first-round playoff game.
“He’s been a leader in that role and has made some big plays for us this,” Griedl said. “He had a scoop for a touchdown against Mount Pleasant on the block punt. He made some big plays in the Pine Tree game. He’s done a good job for us. Anytime you have a player who brings consistency, that’s huge for your program and that’s exactly what he brings.”
“I never thought I’d get a touchdown playing defense but when it happens, it happens,” Roth said.
For Roth and the Mavericks, there are a lot of motivating factors, specifically the Maverick fans.
“Especially in Marshall, our football team is held to such a high standard. You don’t want to let anybody down,” Roth said. “They care so much so that motivates us.”
As for what’s to come after high school, Roth is undecided.
“I’m trying to get through high school first,” he said.
That includes tonight’s game on the road against the Nacogdoches Dragons.
“Just play hard and play fast,” he said when asked what the keys are to pulling out a win in the regular-season finale. “If we play fast and we play with 100-percent effort, we can play with anybody.”
Tonight’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff from Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches.