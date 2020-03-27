Prior to this baseball season, Wiley College pitcher Austin Rotramel had goals and expectations of breaking school records.
In his senior season, Rotramel won five of his six starts and struck out 34 batters. His college baseball career ended with him tied for second in program history with 14 wins, as he trails the winner by only two wins. He’s also second for most strikeouts with 188 in program history, just 24 shy of the school record.
“When Andrew (Andrew Glover, Wiley College sports information director) posted it in the summer, I would just stare at all those numbers,” Rotramel recalls. “‘I’m close enough. I could do all this in a season. There’s no reason I shouldn’t,’ and honestly, I feel like I was on pace to do that.”
However, Rotramel was unable to break those records due to his team’s season being ended because of the coronavirus.
“That was disappointing,” he said. “After the last game, I walked up to Brandon (Bilnoski) and grabbed his shoulder and said, ‘I hope you know you’re lucky.’ He and I just started laughing. I was just joking with him because he’s the one who has all of them. I was coming for him.”
The thought of his baseball career being over is one that Rotramel said he’s not sure has hit him yet.
“It was pretty surreal,” he said. “It didn’t really hit me right then. I still don’t if hit’s hit me. It’s pretty crazy.”
“He’s been a great leader for four years. He came in and did everything the right way, worked really hard,” Wiley College head baseball coach Kendrick Biggs said of Rotramel. “I really hate it for him because he was pitching really well. We thought he was going to have a really good senior year.”
Rotramel said he has fond memories of pitching for the Wildcats.
“I don’t know if you saw this but I got nominated for HBU’s first-team and Pitcher of the Year,” he offered. “That’s pretty recent but when I look back at college, that’s probably going to be one of the main things I’ll remember.”
He hopes his teammates have fond memories of him as well.
“I want to be remembered as a hard worker,” the pitcher said. “I hope I left an impression on everybody about that because I was always trying to tell everybody the importance of always working harder.
“I think that’s one of the biggest ones – being a hard worker.
“Just a standup guy,” he continued. “I had so much love for my team. I’d be there for all of them and they all knew that and I always wanted the best for them.
“They probably got annoyed with me talking about working hard and stuff but it’s only because I only wanted the best for all of them.”
The NAIA has granted student athletes who had their senior seasons cut short and opportunity to return in the spring of 2021, but Rotramel decided to pass and begin the next chapter of his life.
“Biology,” he said when asked what his major is. “I’m going to try to be a physical therapist, like a trainer basically.”
“He’s able to walk in May,” Biggs added. “I told them I wouldn’t expect them not to walk just to play baseball.”