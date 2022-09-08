WHITE OAK – White Oak hosted Harleton during the KYKX Game of the Week at Roughneck Stadium on Thursday night, and used a strong start to the second half to overcome an early battle and pull out a 12-2 non-district home win.
The Roughnecks earned their second straight victory to improve their 2022 football season record to 2-1. They will travel to The Brook Hill School in Bullard for next Friday’s 7:30 p.m. non-district road game.
The Wildcats, on the other hand, dropped to 1-2 before next Friday’s 7:30 p.m. non-district home game against Maud.
The teams’ defenses were on display early, so the game was without a score by the end of the first quarter.
But, that didn’t prevent Harleton from making some early noise. It started when Cameron Johnson intercepted a pass from White Oak quarterback Landyn Grant at the 7:34 mark of the opening frame. The Wildcats’ offense took over at the White Oak 40-yard line, and ultimately earned a 24-to-21 yardage edge against the Roughnecks by the end of the period.
The teams’ offenses were able to move down the field more in the second quarter, but it wasn’t enough for a score against the defensive units. Grant completed four passes to earn 49 of White Oak’s 80 yards in the period, while Harleton ran the ball enough to earn 51 of its 53 total yards in the quarter.
Grant continued to heat up in the third quarter, so he guided White Oak to the first two scores of the game. He called his own number on a three-yard touchdown run to give his team a 6-0 lead at the 7:09 mark of the period.
The extra point was unsuccessful, but White Oak immediately bounced back with a recovery on its next kickoff. The Roughnecks quickly drove down the field to set up Grant’s one-yard touchdown run with 4:37 remaining in the quarter.
The White Oak dual-threat talent finished the outing with 93 yards of total offense. He completed 7-for-18 passes for 72 yards, and carried the ball eight times for 21 yards and a pair of scores.
Grant did fumble the ball on his team’s two-point conversion attempt to Harleton’s Jaxton Welch, who returned the ball all the way to the other end zone for the Wildcats’ only score of the night.
White Oak owned a 12-2 lead with over a quarter to play, and it made the necessary plays in the fourth quarter to hold off Harleton. One of those was a fourth down defensive stop at the Roughneck 49-yard line with 8:54 to play.
The home team also leaned on its run game, which was led by Dee Williams’ 16 carries for 110 yards.
Blaine Cornelius passed for 33 yards and rushed for 40 yards in the loss for Harleton, which finished with 110 total yards.