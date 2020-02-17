ATHENS – Hallsville’s girls basketball team saw its season come to an end Monday night in Athens as it fell to the Royse City Lady Bulldogs in the bi-district round of the playoffs with a final score of 70-43. The Ladycats finish the season with an overall record of 15-19 while Royse City advances to the area round with a record of 26-6.
Mallory Pyle led Hallsville in scoring with 14 points. Abbi Fischer and Aubrey Marjason each scored six points while Olivia Simmons was right behind her with five. Faith Baliraine tossed in four points. Laikyn Smith and Catherine Warford finished the night with three points each and Kelci Wilson recorded two points.
Maggie Hutka was Royse City’s leading scorer with 16 points. Maci Bookout and Nicole Weaver were right behind her with 13 points apiece. Zariah Pettus came away with eight points. Shelby Aldridge finished with seven points as McKaylin Coffman and Kayla Kimbrough each dropped in four points. Kyla McMinn had three points on the night.
Pettus scored the first points of the game from the corner beyond the arc to give the Lady Bulldogs an early 3-0 lead. She then drained another three moments later to double her team’s lead before Hutka added a jumper to make it an 8-0 lead. Hallsville got on the scoreboard with a bucket from Warford. Hutka went 1-for-2 on a trip to the foul line before knocking down another jump shot to give Royse City an 11-2 lead. Fischer added a point to Hallsville’s score by going 1-for-2 from the line. Smith dished it off to Pyle for the assist before Weaver split defenders on the other end and laid up a shot for two. The two teams exchanged buckets before Aldridge added Royse City’s third three-pointer of the night to give the Lady Bulldogs their first double-digit lead, 18-7. Wilson brought it back down to single digits on a wide-open layup on the next possession. That made the score 20-9 in favor of Royse City entering the second quarter.
Hutka scored the first points of the second quarter with a field goal before Weaver added a pair of foul shots. Another jump shot from Hutka forced Hallsville to call a full timeout, trailing 26-9. The Lady Bulldogs continued to pour it on as Kimbrough drained a three to make it a 20-point game. Hallsville’s first points of the second quarter came on an and-one by Fischer. After a Royse City free throw, Baliraine added a bucket and was fouled for a chance at a three-point play. She missed the free throw but Fischer came up with the rebound and put it back up for two, making the score 30-16. Bookout drained a three from the corner. Royse City added a field goal and Hallsville added a few free throws. With the final seconds of the first half ticking, the Ladycats were moving the ball down the court before Pyle launched a three that banked in off the glass at the buzzer. That made the score 35-22 at the half.
Weaver scored the first points of the second half. Hutka then found McMinn who came away with an and-one. That gave the Lady Bulldogs a 40-22 lead. Moments, later, a bucket from Hutka gave Royse City a 43-23 lead. Bookout knocked down her team’s first three-pointer of the second half. The Lady Bulldogs maintained a lead of about 20 points and went into the fourth quarter leading 52-31.
Pyle went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line to score the first points of the fourth quarter. The Lady Bulldogs continued to add to their lead. Coffman drained a three and Bookout came up with a steal and took it all the way for a layup to force Hallsville to call another timeout, trailing 60-32. Smith scored from inside the paint after the timeout. Pyle found Simmons for the assist but the Ladycats still trailed 63-40. A pair of Royse City free throws was followed by a jumper Marjason. Aldridge banked in a shot before her next shot touched nothing but the net and that made the score 70-43 as the Lady Bulldogs advance to the second round.