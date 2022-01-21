Marshall’s JaKayla Rusk scored the same amount of points as the Pine Tree Pirates in an effort to help lead the Lady Mavs to a 53-22 win over Pine Tree Friday night.
The Lady Mavs are now 6-1 against district opponents while the Lady Pirates are in search of their first district win with a record of 0-7.
“She’s a great player,” Lady Mavs head coach Eric Woods said of Rusk. “I know for many stretches, she has struggled to find her rhythm within our team and within our offense here but she’s the type of player that if she gets within her rhythm, she can be a really good player and can score well. Her defense has picked up over the last week and I told her, ‘Once your defense has picked up, your offensive rhythm will come but you’ve got to commit yourself to defense, especially as a basketball player because it’s not like any other sport and you’ve got to play both sides of the ball. It’s really great for her to have a great game and for our other players to make great effort plays. It’s so fun to see the girls making energy plays, diving after loose balls. It’s amazing how good things come to those types of players.”
Tierrani Johnson was next in line for the Lady Mavs with seven points. Serenity Jackson, JaKari Blacknell and Michaela Haaland all had four points each. Raela Spratling and Alyssa Helton each scored three points as Kamryn Turner, Diamond Smith and Are’Anna Gill all came away with two points.
Mariyah Furay led the Lady Pirates in scoring with 11 oints. Jalen Scroggins and Shaneatra Jones each recorded three points while Kaylea Givens and C’Nay Day both tossed in two points and Aaliyah Oliver finished with one.
Rusk scored the first points of the night before Furay tied it up at 2-2. Rusk tossed in a three more field goals, one of which came from three-point land, giving the Lady Mavericks a 9-2 lead. An and-one from Scroggins put the Lady Pirates within four points before Spratling made it a three-possession game on the other end of the court with a field goal and scored the last point of the first quarter from the free-throw line to give the Lady Mavs a 12-7 lead after one.
Haaland scored the first points of the second quarter Fluellen answered with a long two. Johnson came away with an old-fashioned three-point play to give the Lady Mavs their first double-digit lead of the game. Furay brought I back to single digits with a free throw and then a three, making the score 20-11. Marshall’s defense was running the full-court press when Jackson came up with a steal and banked in a shot to bring her team’s lead back to double digits. Helton went 1-for-2 from the free throw line to make it a 23-11 score at the half.
It didn’t take long for Rusk to head to the basket to score the first points of the second half. Furay scored the next three points to cut Marshall’s lead to 11 points. Blacknell was fouled on a three-point attempt before making 2-of-3 free throws. Gill followed that up by going from coast to coast for a layup to extend Marshall’s lead to 31-15. Rusk added a two and a three before Helton tossed it in on a layup to make the score 38-17 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter started off with a free throw from Furay. That was followed by a pair of foul shots from Rusk to give Marshall a 40-18 lead with 6:37 remaining. After a Pine Tree timeout, Rusk drained a three for her 22nd point of the night. Johnson tossed it in to make the score 45-18 and Pine Tree called another timeout with 4:31 to play. Johnson went the distance on another layup, giving her teammates and the crowd an added excitement. Turner banked in a shot off the glass from down low to spread Marshall’s lead to 49-18. Blacknell added two points, bringing Marshall’s fourth-quarter run to 13-0. That run ended with a Pine Tree free throw. Smith added a pair of points. Marshall led 53-22 with under a minute left and ran the clock out to seal up the 53-22 win.
“It’s a win and it’s a good win,” Woods added. It was a little clunky throughout the game but I was very pleased with how our girls continued to play with great effort. We battled through a little adversity but they continued to impose their will and play with confidence and play as the top-notch team that they are.”
Marshall is slated to return to action Tuesday night when it travels to Sulphur Springs. Pine Tree will have a bye Tuesday.