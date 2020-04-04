ETBU senior first baseman Sabrina Salts was practically born on a softball diamond.
“My parents played slow pitch and they were national champions,” Salts said. “They played in coed tournaments in Los Vegas. I’ve been to Vegas about 10 times, seven of them being for them to go play in that tournament and they won three or five times, around there. I was kind of born into it.”
Through softball, she has learned lessons that apply both on and off the diamond.
“Softball taught me a lot of stuff. Failure isn’t the end of the world and sometimes you need to fail in order to learn how to be successful and learn what helps you be successful,” she said. “So through softball, I have learned that failure is OK because if three-times-out-of-10, you hit the ball, you’re batting .300, which is above average, and that means seven times you’ve failed, and those seven times, you learned how to be good so you can be good those three times and still be above average.”
The sport has provided Salts many fond memories through the years, like the time she first met Houston Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio.
“Craig Biggio was my favorite player growing up and in high school, I actually got to meet him and play against his daughter,” she explained. “I didn’t know his daughter was on that team until we were playing them and I look over and he was in the stands. It was pretty crazy. It was my junior year in high school when I first met him and we were playing them to be district champions, I believe it was. We were playing on their field and we ended up winning that game. It was pretty cool.”
She also has fond memories of playing first base for the Tigers.
“All the players have touched me in a phenomenal way and they have all changed my life,” she said. “The seniors, when I was a freshman, really stand out to me, like Lacey Lindsey, Jayme Perez, Lindsey Vasquez, Katy Hill, all of them, they’re some of my best friends to this day. They really helped me as a player, especially Lindsey because I play first and my freshman year, I was behind an All-American and she never once slighted me, never once wanted me to not do well and that helped me become the player I was in wanting to help others and not for personal gain. I think my favorite game was winning Regionals against Whitworth on our field, freshman year.”
Her senior year was also full of memories, good and bad, as her team was off to a 15-0 start overall and 6-0 against American Southwest Conference opponents. Her Tigers were ranked NO. 1 in the nation. Then came the bad news – the NCAA was pulling the plug on the rest of the season.
“It really hurt because everything that our team had worked so hard for – we were ranked No. 1 in the nation coming home from Arizona, so it really hurt, not just for me personally but our whole team,” Salts said. “We had such big things to do this year. That’s what really broke my heart.”
Salts has opted out of the opportunity granted by the NCAA to allow Division III senior athletes to return in the spring of 2021.
“Time doesn’t stop for anybody and I had already planned on getting my masters when I graduate this May,” she said. “I have some jobs I’m interested in and they’re interested in me, so my timeline was interrupted but like I said, time doesn’t stop.”
Although she won’t be suited up with her teammates next year, Salts said she will be following the Tigers’ progress and that she expects it to be a good year.
“We just had so much potential and I’m so excited for what they’re going to do next year just because we have unfinished business,” she said. “I know those girls on that team are going to want to finish what we finished this season and I know they’re more than capable. They want to do it so bad and they have so much drive. All those girls on the team, we worked so hard and I know they’re going to come back even harder next year.”