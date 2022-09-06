Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders, who helped spark the Cowboys to an opening weekend win, has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the first week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Sanders, a graduate of Denton Ryan High School, became the second player in Big 12 history with 300 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a half in Oklahoma State’s 58-44 win over Central Michigan on Thursday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
He joined Whitehouse native and current Kansas City Chief QB Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech) who accomplished the feat in 2016.
Sanders became the first Cowboy to account for six touchdowns in a game since 2018. The senior set career highs with 406 passing yards, six total touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. His four passing touchdowns also tied his career high.
With 313 passing yards in the first half, he became the first Cowboy to pass for 300 yards in a half since Taylor Cornelius on Nov. 10, 2018. Sanders completed passes to 11 different players and threw touchdown passes to four different players. He surpassed 7,000 passing yards in his career, becoming the fifth quarterback in program history to reach the mark.
Honorable mention players: Baylor WR Monaray Baldwin, Indiana WR Cam Camper, Mississippi RB Zach Evans, Florida International quarterback Grayson James, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai, SMU WR Rashee Rice, Liberty QB Kaidon Salter, Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith, Texas Tech QB Donovan Smith, Stanford RB E.J. Smith, Houston QB Clayton Tune and Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
Honorable Mention Week 1
Monaray Baldwin, sophomore wide receiver, Baylor
Hometown: Killeen
High School: Shoemaker
Receiving: 4 catches, 84 yards, TD
Rushing: 2 carries, 50 yards
Baylor defeated Albany, 69-10, on Saturday in Waco
Cam Camper, junior wide receiver, Indiana
Hometown: Lancaster
High School: Lancaster
Junior College: Trinity Valley
Receiving: 11 catches, 156 yards
Indiana defeated Illinois, 23-20, on Friday in Bloomington, Indiana
Zach Evans, junior running back, Mississippi
Hometown: Houston
High School: Galena Park North Shore
Rushing: 20 carries, 130 yards
Receiving: 2 catches, 22 yards
Mississippi defeated Troy, 28-10, on Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi
Grayson James, sophomore quarterback, Florida International
Hometown: Duncanville
High School: Duncanville
Passing: 16 of 31 attempts, 207 yards, 4 TDs
Note: James came off the bench, throwing three fourth quarter TDs along with an overtime TD pass and 2-point conversion for the win. It snapped an 11-game losing streak.
FIU defeated Bryant, 38-37, on Thursday in Miami
Tanner Mordecai, senior quarterback, SMU
Hometown: Waco
High School: Midway
Passing: 23 of 32 attempts, 432 yards, 4 TDs
SMU defeated North Texas, 48-10, on Saturday in Denton
Rashee Rice, senior wide receiver, SMU
Hometown: North Richland Hills
High School: Richland
Receiving: 8 catches, 166 yards, TD
SMU defeated North Texas, 48-10, on Saturday in Denton
Kaidon Salter, redshirt freshman quarterback, Liberty
Hometown: Cedar Hill
High School: Cedar Hill
Passing: 8 of 13 attempts, 148 yards, 2 TDs, INT,
Rushing: 9 carries, 65 yards
Notes: Third string QB entered the game early in the fourth quarter, throwing the 2-point conversion pass in the fourth overtime that proved to be the game-winner.
Liberty defeated Southern Mississippi, 35-21, on Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Ainias Smith, senior wide receiver, Texas A&M
Hometown: Missouri City
High School: Fort Bend Dulles
Receiving: 6 catches, 164 yards, 2 TDs
Texas A&M defeated Sam Houston State, 31-0, on Saturday in College Station
Donovan Smith, sophomore quarterback, Texas Tech
Hometown: Las Vegas
High School: Wolfforth Frenship
Passing: 14 of 16 passing attempts, 221 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing: 2 attempts, 9 yards
Texas Tech defeated Murray State, 63-10, on Saturday in Lubbock
E.J. Smith, junior running back, Stanford
Hometown: Dallas
High School: Jesuit College Prep
Rushing: 11 attempts, 118 yards, 2 TDs
Stanford defeated Colgate, 41-10, on Saturday in Stanford, California
Clayton Tune, junior quarterback, Houston
Hometown: Carrollton
High School: Hebron
Passing: 22 of 32 attempts, 206 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 15 carries, 51 yards
Houston defeated UTSA, 37-35, on Saturday in San Antonio
Brayden Willis, senior tight end, Oklahoma
Hometown: Arlington
High School: Martin
Receiving: 3 catches, 40 yards, 2 TDs
Oklahoma defeated UTEP, 45-13, on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma