Special to the News Messenger
Marshall ISD Assistant Athletic Director Jodi Satterwhite has been named to the 2019 Under Armour Women of Will Hall of Fame.
Satterwhite was one of just five women from across the country to be selected for the honor by Under Armour.
“It is impossible to place into words what Coach Jodi Satterwhite has meant to Marshall ISD, Marshall High School and our athletic department,” said Dr. Jerry Gibson, MISD Superintendent. “There are few people, if any, who influence young ladies around here like she does. If a child needs clothes, coach Satterwhite buys them clothes. If a child is hungry, she will make sure they are fed. No one knows that she is behind the generosity, and she doesn’t want notoriety for herself. She wants that to go to the students. Now coach Satterwhite gets a little of the spotlight and being recognized as one of the top people in her profession, and it is well-deserved.”
Satterwhite has served as MISD’s Assistant AD for Girls Athletics since the spring of 2017. She joined the Maverick Family in 2000 as Lady Mavs Track head coach, a position she still holds. She also served as the district’s swimming coach in 2015-2016.
During her time in Marshall, Coach Satterwhite has also served as an assistant coach for cross country, basketball and volleyball.
Prior to coming to Marshall, she coached in various roles at Ore City ISD, Queen City ISD and Liberty-Eylau ISD.
“We are so proud of and for coach Satterwhite for this amazing honor,” said MISD Athletic Director, Jake Griedl. “To be only one of five from the United States selected, that is certainly something to be proud of. They couldn’t have named a more deserving person for the award. She means so much to so many people around here, including our student-athletes as well as fellow coaches.”
“When we decided that coach Satterwhite was going to become our Assistant AD for Girls Athletics a few years ago, we were in a year where not one of our girls’ high school sports won a district game,” Gibson recalled. “I put Coach Satterwhite in charge of everything related to girls athletics. Two years later, every losing streak has ended. Every program, across the board, has improved and it all began with coach Satterwhite as a voice, a presence, a driving force behind it all. She is indeed a Woman of Will and I am proud that she is in the initial class to be installed into the Women of Will AD Hall of Fame Summit by Under Armour.”