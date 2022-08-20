Saying goodbye is never easy and never fun but in attempt to make it as easy and as fun as possible, I’ve decided to take an untraditional route.
Allow me to set the scene. I’m at a press conference much like others I’ve attended in the past but something is different this time. Instead of being one of the reporters asking questions, I’m at the podium answering questions.
Trying to think of the words to express my gratitude to this community is almost an impossible task and the only words that come out of my mouth are, “Thank you for coming here today. I will make a short statement and then take any questions you might have.”
I stand there completely frozen, still unable to gather my thoughts that I had planned to express.
“After 8.5 years, I am leaving my job as sports editor of the Marshall News Messenger,” I stutter. “That was my short statement. Now I’ll take your questions.”
I see a hand go up and after I call on it, I hear a voice ask, “What’s next for you?”
“I have accepted a job as sports editor of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel,” I announce.
Without a hand going up, I hear someone shouting a question, “Why Nac?”
“It’s a great opportunity for me,” I explain. “I’ll cover the local high schools there just like I’ve done here but I will also have an opportunity to cover SFA, my alma mater and a Division I program.”
I don’t see where the question is coming from but someone asks, “Who’s going to replace you?”
I tell them, “As far as I know, that’s still to be determined. I can tell you that until they hire my replacement, other sports editors within the company will fill in. I hope whoever they hire enjoys it as much as I have over these past eight-plus years because it’s been a blast. In my first year here, 2014, I was learning the ropes of things and I just blinked and suddenly it’s been nearly a decade.”
A hand goes up toward the back of the room. After I call on it, a gentleman asks, “As you said, you’ve been here for 8.5 years. What story stands out the most that you’ve written here?”
“Wow, that’s a tough question,” I tell him, thinking hard about it. “I don’t think there is one particularly. It’s more about the experiences and relationships I’ve built in my time here. I’ve become friends with several coaches, athletes, other journalists and different members of the community. At the risk of making this super long and also forgetting to mention someone who deserves mention, I won’t go through a list of names but know I’m thankful I’ve been the one to tell their stories that go far beyond sports. I’ve obviously made mistakes and I hate when that happens but I’m not perfect and I believe I learned from those mistakes.
“Marshall is where I met my wife and we now have a 1-year-old daughter, so she would not exist if it weren’t for this job and for this town,” I continue.
I get interrupted by someone jumping up and down dying to ask the next question.
“What’s a piece of advice you’d offer for whoever replaces you?”
“Be you,” I tell him. “Don’t try to make your writing like anyone else’s. Make interviews more like a conversation. Be approachable. I don’t know how good I always did with that but making people feel comfortable around you is important. Also, pick the brains of your colleagues, specifically, those who have been in the field longer than you.
“That brings me to my next point,” I add. “As I said, I don’t want to go through a long list of names but I have to say thanks to (Longview News-Journal sports editor) Jack Stallard. Thanks for all your hard work and support over these eight-plus years. You gave me a shot and I hope I’ve made you proud. I will miss our lunches where we pick our All-East Texas teams and even our short daily conversations about what we have for the day. Words can’t express my gratitude. The group of sportswriters is a tight-knit group. We’ve seen people come and go. I think we’ll always have a strong bond. I look forward to continuing our friendships.
“To all my colleagues I’ve had at the Marshall News Messenger (especially Robin and Bridget since we’ve worked together for so long): we’ve been through a lot together, mainly the last few years but y’all have been a constant and have helped make the tough times less painful as we have navigated the tough weather together. I look forward to continuing our friendship in the future. I know y’all will hold the fort down as longs possible.”
Suddenly, I’m interrupted yet again, this time by a voice that blurts out, “You’ll be replacing John Krueger. How well do you know him and do you fill those shoes?”
“It’s funny,” I say, “because this is actually the second time I’ll have taken over for John. The first time was in Center. He’s become a great friend. He gave me a high recommendation and has offered great advice along the way. He has helped me in the process of taking over his job. I do have big shoes to fill but he’s actually helping me fill them.”
“Nac plays here at Marshall this season,” someone asks. “Will you be here for that and what do you expect it to be like.”
“Absolutely I’ll be here and I’m looking forward to it already,” I say. “That’s senior night for the Mavericks and I think it will kind of be like a homecoming or even senior night for me as well. Until then, thanks for memories and for allowing me to tell the stories. God bless.”