Marshall and Hallsville’s girls basketball teams were playing neck-to-neck Friday night until the Ladycats pulled away with the 46-36 win.
The victory gives the Ladycats an 11-15 overall record and a 5-2 district record. The Lady Mavs are now 9-13 overall and 1-6 against district opponents.
“Our energy level went up,” Ladycats head coach Holly Long said. “In the second half, we came to play. We had a little bit of a slow start. We came out in man in the second half and tried to match up with them a little more and be more aggressive.”
“I think we got in a rush and put ourselves in a hurry and instead of us reading and understanding how to attack their defense, we were trying to force plays, force passes and force shots and that put us in bad situations that also provided them with fast-break opportunities and easy buckets on the other end.”
Kelci Wilson led the Ladycats in scoring with 12 points. Laikyn Smith was right behind her with 10 points and Olivia Simmons was next in line with eight points. Mallory Pyle dropped four points. Abby Dunagan scored three while Abbi Fischer and Catherine Warford scored two points apiece. Faith Baliraine recorded one point on the night.
Kamryn Turner and Kay Kay Jones each tossed in eight points to lead Marshall in scoring. Maycee Griffin was next in line with five points. Amayai Spears and Asia Smith each had four points while Serenity Jackson scored three. Jordan Terry and Trinity Watts recorded two points apiece.
Fischer intercepted a pass and took it down to the other end of the court where she banked in a sho off the glass to give Hallsville an early 2-0 lead. Wilson found Warford for the assist. Jones banked in a shot from inside the pain to put the Lady Mavs on the scoreboard, making it 4-2 score. Griffin threw up a floater that found its way into the net to tie the game up. Hallsville quickly regained the lead when Wilson knocked down a jumper.
Laikyn Smith added to that lead before Turner put the Lady Mavs within two points, 8-6. Wilson’s bucket made it a four-point game again and forced Marshall to call timeout.
After the timeout, Pyle added a layup before Jones repaid the favor on the other end to score the final points of the first quarter, making it 12-8 heading into the second.
Asia Smith scored the first points of the second quarter to put Marshall within two points.
Turner then knotted it up again with a shot down low to make it 12-12. The two teams continued to exchange buckets and the game was tied at 16 before Dunagan drained a three from the corner to give the Ladycats a 19-16 lead.
Wilson went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line to make it 20-16. Turner found Watts for the assist before Wilson went 1-for-2 from the line again. The Lady Mavs sped down the court as Spears found Turner for the assist to score the final points of the first half and put Marshall within one point, making the halftime score 21-20.
Pyle picked up a loose ball in traffic and put it up for two to score the first points of the second half. Spears threw up a floater to score Marshall’s first points of the half. That made the score 23-22.
Terry then battled defenders and dropped in a shot to give Marshall its first lead of the night, 24-23. Wilson gave the lead back to Hallsville with a bucket down low before a free throw gave the Ladycats a 26-24.
Hallsville added a couple more buckets to take a 30-24 lead and force Marshall to call timeout with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter. Laikyn Smith drained a shot from beyond the arc before Spears went 2-for-2 from the foul line. That made the score 33-26 as the two teams entered the fourth quarter.
Jones knocked down a layup to score the first points of the fourth quarter. Laikyn Smith responded with a three on the other end. Simmons rebounded a missed shot and put it back up for two to give Hallsville its first double-digit lead of the night, 38-28.
Griffin launched a three from the corner that found its way into the net. That was followed by a layup from Laikyn Smith on the other end to make it a 40-31 Hallsville lead. A layup from Simmons put Hallsville back up by double digits.
Simmons rebounded a missed three and went back up with it for two. After a pair of Hallsville foul shots, Jackson drained a three for the final points of the game, making the final score 46-36.
Both teams are set to start the second half of district play Tuesday. Hallsville will travel to Lufkin to take on the Lady Panthers while Marshall will take on the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons on the road.
“We’ve got to continue to be physical, make sure we’re going to the boards and we need to finish free throws,” Long added. “That’s what got us at home.”
“It’s going to take an entire tough team effort,” Woods said when asked what the key to getting a road win Tuesday night. “Our district is full of teams that are smart, strong and competitive. It’s going to take us learning from our mistakes.”