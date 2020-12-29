After trailing for the entire first half, Marshall’s boys basketball team came alive in the second half to defeat Nacogdoches 57-42 in non-district action. Marshall now holds an overall record of 4-4 and is 1-1 in district play.
Kenneth Calloway led the Mavericks in scoring with 15 points. Gi’Kovian McCoy was right behind him were Gi’Kovian McCoy with 13 points and James Thomas with 12. Jayson Tuck scored nine. Zachary Smith tossed in three points while Domar Roberson and David Haggerty each scored two points. A’Derrian Brooks finished the day with one point.
Eddie Cross and Jahquay Sweat each scored eight points. Charles Hervey scored six points and JT Steadman scored five. Taye Tilley tossed in four points and Jabralon Steadman finished the day with three points.
The first points of the game came on a three from Steadman and Cross added to more on a layup to give the Dragons an early 5-0 lead. Haggerty put the Mavericks on the scoreboard with a pair of free throws before Yarbrough went 2-for-2 on the other end, giving the Dragons a 7-2 lead. Tuck found McCoy for the assist. Tilley and Hervey each added a field goal and Thomas added four points on the other end to make the score 11-8 Nacogdoches after one quarter.
Each team went 1-of-2 from the foul line to start the second quarter before Steadman drained a three to give the Dragons a 15-9 lead. Thomas added a bucket from the field before going 1-of-2 from the line to put the Mavericks within three points. Tilley and Cross gave each scored to give Nacogdoches some breathing room with a 19-12 lead. Thomas’ next trip saw him make both free throws before Calloway and Tuck came each came away with a steal and layup to pout Marshall within one point as the Mavericks trailed 19-18 at the half.
Sweat scored the first points of the second half to make it a three-point lead. Thomas made a spin move to the basket to put Marshall back within one point. Yarbrough made it a three-point game again but McCoy gave his team the lead by going 2-for-2 from the free-throw line and knocking down a field goal. The lead went back to the Dragons when Sweat drained a long two. That Nacogdoches lead was short lived however, as Smith drained a three and Roberson and Tuck each came away with buckets to give the Mavericks a 31-25 lead. Calloway launched a three from in front of his team’s bench to give the Mavs their first double-digit lead of the day, 35-25. Weaver went 2-for-2 at the foul line to end Nacogdoches’ scoring drought before Calloway made both of his next two foul shots, giving Marshall a 37-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Weaver scored the first points of the fourth quarter and Calloway responded with a bucket on the other end. Hervey put his team back within single digits. Cross sank a shot from beyond the arc to put the Dragons within six points. A free throw from Tuck and a three-pointer from McCoy put the Mavericks back up by 10 points. Marshall went on an 8-0 run to take a 55-39 lead. The Dragons ended that run with a three from Cross to make the score 55-42 with 1:14 remaining. Tuck tacked on the final two points from the free-throw line to make the final score 57-42.
Marshall is slated to return to district action Saturday when it plays host to Sulphur Springs at 1 p.m.