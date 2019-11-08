Grant Lapoint-Teate only has two games left of his football-playing career and that reality is starting to hit him.
“It’s bittersweet,” Lapoint-Teate said. “I don’t think it’s hit me yet because we haven’t played our very last game but I never thought I’d see this year come. Now that I’m here, all the younger guys look toward me. I never thought I’d see this come, man. Every good thing has to come to an end at some point.”
The ETBU senior, along with classmates Jeremiah Robertson, Sirbatian Charles, Brian Baca and Alan Martinez will be honored prior to kickoff at today’s senior day contest.
“A lot of emotions,” a lot of emotions, Lapoint-Teate said when asked what he expects today to be like. “Being my last game here, there are going to be a lot of emotions. I’m just looking for a hard-fought game for the rest of the seniors and I know the rest of the seniors feel the same way.”
In his time playing football for the Tigers, several memories have been created for Lapoint-Teat.
“Just being with the guy, fighting for my brothers beside me, that’ll be the biggest memory I have,” he said. “Making plays and things like that happen but fighting for one another on the field and being a part of something, you can’t ask for much more than that.”
Football has also provided the senior cornerback a lifetime of lessons he plans to take with him and apply to other areas of life.
“Each and every day you face adversity,” he said. “I’ve learned how to deal with adversity on and off the field. I’ve been through a lot of adversity on and off the field.”
A couple of his biggest obstacles he had to overcome occurred when he was at West Orange-Stark High School and unable to help his team at state.
“We went to state in football and we went to state in baseball,” he explained. “In football, I got hurt in the third round. I was the leading rusher. I rushed for over 1,500 and I was the leading rusher and in the third round of the playoffs and I got hurt against La Marque and I broke my fibula bone. Then we played Gilmer. I was questionable in that game and coach didn’t want to play me because I had baseball. We ended up losing to Gilmer. We were up on them, I want to say 30-something to 14 at the half and they came back on us. Then in baseball, they take four teams to state. We played El Campo first and we beat them. We had a 5-1 lead on them and I stole second and Payton Robertson hit a ground ball to short. I tried to break it up and I fractured my tibia.
“I wasn’t able to play in the state game against Argyle the very next day. So I missed both of my state games. It was tough. That was one point in my life I felt real low but I always knew I had a second chance because of college, but talk about adversity. It was tough.”
It was baseball that brought Lapoint-Teat to ETBU.
“I was a baseball guy,” he said. “I got recruited by San Jac. Actually, McNeese State sent me to San Jacinto, and coach Scotty Walden (former ETBU head football coach) always kept in touch with me. My senior year in high school, I broke my fibula and my tibia and it set me back and Scotty always told me, ‘If you ever want to play here, the door will always be open for you.’ He told me I could play football and baseball, and I missed football, so that’s how I got here.”
He eventually quit baseball and stuck with football but his early days of football saw him make a position change.
“I came here as a running back,” he recalls. “I never played cornerback until I got to East Texas Baptist University. I remember, I came in a buck 50.
“I was the smallest one and I went and ask coach Walden if it was OK if I go play defense and he loved it. By the time the second game came around, I was the starter my freshman year.”
From there, the rest is history and Lapoint-Teat is looking ahead to his next step.
“I want to go into counseling,” he said. “If somebody from the next level gives me a shot, then so be it but like I said before, every good thing comes to an end at some point in life. It’s something I’m prepared for now.
“For a long time I didn’t know what I want to do after because I’ve been doing this all my life. I’ve been playing football and baseball as a student athlete all my life. Now I’m prepared. I’ve got my mind made up and I’m ready for the next step of my life.”
Until then, Lapoint-Teat and his Tigers still have two games left, including today’s senior day game against Hardin-Simmons.
“I want to put on a show every time we take the field at Ornelas Stadium,” he said. “The fans are such a huge help. In my four years here, the support has been phenomenal so every time we hit the field here, we want to put on a show for the people who are coming, especially for the recruits. That’s huge.
“My expectation is to come out and compete to the best of our ability. I want to win of course but these last two games will be really emotional for the seniors, especially this last home game and then the week after when we go on the road to play for the claw.”
Today’s contest is set for 2 p.m. at Ornelas Stadium.