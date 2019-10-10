Marshall’s football team has had no shortage of obstacles this season but the Mavericks have learned lessons on the field that also apply off it, and vice versa.
“It’s helped us to stick together,” Marshall senior cornerback Darius Williams said of the tragedy his team has faced off the field this season.
“We preach it every day, like before a game, ‘Play for each other, play for your brother,’” fellow senior defensive back Kevin Pinson added.
“It made us come closer together,” Williams said of the team’s on-the-field struggles that led to a 0-3 start. “We just have to want it more. We have to trust each other.”
“We have to believe in what we’re doing,” Pinson added. “We feel like we’ve kind of got the ball rolling now. We’ve just got to keep it moving.”
“It’s just making us hungrier,” Williams said.
There’s no reason to think these Mavericks aren’t hungry as they look to extend their win streak and their district record to 3-0 and continue a district winning streak that extends back to 2016, but in order to do that, it takes the same recipe of success on the field as it does off it.
“Be disciplined,” Pinson said when asked what the key was to coming away with a win over Mount Pleasant tonight.
“Come out strong,” Williams added. “Play fast, physical.”
Pinson and William are part of a Marshall defense that’s ranked third in District 9-5A DII and a secondary that has given up 668 yards this season.
“Kevin has been full speed ahead since we’ve gotten him,” Marshall’s first year athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said of Pinson, who returned from Jefferson to Marshall for his senior year. “He’s a safety who likes to come downhill. He’s a ball. He’s been a leader on the field and off the field. He does a really good job in the weight room. He’s a really good kid who has taken to our safeties coach and taken to our defensive scheme and he’s really starting to capitalize on his abilities.
“Darius is a kid who I think colleges are recruiting him as an athlete because he can really do anything he wants,” Griedl added of Williams.
“He started as a slot receiver when we first got here. Then we had big time needs at corner, so we moved him to corner and now he’s a really good defensive back.
“It’s good to have corners who can take half the field away and allow you to be creative up front with your linebackers and not necessarily have to worry about dropping those guys in the zone because we have some guys who can lock people down.
“Darius has gotten so much better with his footwork and technique, which is a testament to his hard work and coach (Jay) Wilson working with him. Both those guys really help our back half so that our front half can be kind of a wrecking crew.”
The two seniors hope to extend their playing careers to the next level but first, are trying to enjoy what’s left of their high school football days, where they have learned lessons that go deeper than just a game.
“Be on time,” Pinson said when asked what valuable lesson the game has taught him. “Be dedicated to what you’re doing.”
“There’s more to life than just football but it teaches you how to be a better man, be humble,” Williams added.
Pinson, Williams and their Mavericks will take the field tonight for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Maverick Stadium when they play host to the Mount Pleasant Tigers.