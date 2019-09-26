When Hallsville’s football team opens up district play against Pine Tree tonight, the two teams will go head-to-head in what many consider a rivalry. Hallsville head coach Joe Drennon, however, doesn’t like to look at it that way.
“What we pay attention to is doing what we think we need to do in order to be successful,” Drennon said. “I don’t get into rivalries and all that because what I’ve noticed and what we’re preaching to our kids is that we get so engaged in that rivalry stuff that we let it control our emotions on the field and you can’t do that. We’ve got to approach it as any other football game, not as a rivalry game.”
In order to be successful on the defensive side, Drennon and the Bobcats will look to help from senior linebacker Blake Ware.
“Blake started all of our games last year,” Drennon said. “He’s a tough, physical kid. He calls our defenses for us. He brings a lot of passion to the game, he really, does.”
“We’ve just got to maintain a positive attitude and stick together like brothers,” Ware said. “If we play like we know how to, we should get a win.”
The Bobcats enter tonight’s game with an overall record of 2-1 as they go up against a Pirates team that owns a 1-2 record.
“Defensively, we’re going to have to control their quarterback and their passing game,” Drennon added. “Their quarterback is a very good thrower and he’s also an excellent runner. We’ve got to try to find a way to control him and put pressure on him. Their receivers are really good athletes. So we’ve got keep them in front of us and not let them get behind us. Offensively, we’re going to have to make sure we don’t commit any penalties that are just dumb mental mistakes, like we have too many guys in motion or we’re lined up wrong or jump our own snap count. Then we’re going to have to try to find a way to control them up front, obviously. We’re going to need some explosive plays to kind of get the momentum in our favor.”
After high school, Ware hopes to attend Tarleton State to play football for the Texans before joining the Marines.
“I’ve always wanted to do that,” he said. “Really, it’s my calling. I really want to do that, especially because 9-11 happened.
“I was about four weeks old,” he added. “I have so much respect for the military.”
The senior went on to say he thinks football will help him prepare for military life.
“Conditioning is one way and also, listening to coaches,” he said. “You’ve got to listen and do what you’re told.”
In the meantime, Ware has his senior season in front of him.
“It’s just going by too fast man, having too much fun,” he said. “We’ve all got to really bond as a whole team, get it going, get our offense going, and when we get our offense and our defense going, we’re going to be all right. We’ll do well with the team bonding.”
Tonight’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Pirate Stadium in Longview.