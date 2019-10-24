Waskom proved many doubters wrong last week by defeating Elysian Fields 28-19 in a longstanding Harrison County rivalry game.
“I think we played one of the better games we’ve played all season,” Waskom head coach Whitney Keeling said. “Of course, it’s your rival and anything can happen. We could have both been 0-9 and it would be a good game. I think it was one of the cleaner football games we’ve played recently with Elysian Fields in the last few years. I thought their kids played extremely hard and I thought our kids played extremely hard. We were fortunate enough to make enough plays to win.”
The Wildcats, who own an overall record of 2-4 and a District 11-3A DII record of 2-2 have another tough task tonight as they go up against the Daingerfield Tigers, who are 5-2 overall and 3-1 against district opponents.
“Daingerfield has really skilled athletic guys,” Keeling said of tonight’s opponent. “They get into space and that costs problems because you have to tackle them. That’s one of the hardest things to do is tackle kids who are athletic in space like that. We’ll have to minimize the opportunities that they’ll have offensively. We’ll have to do a good job of keeping them inside the tackle box. They’re a defense that attacks fast and tries to disrupt you before things get started. Again, they’re really athletic and can cause problems.”
“The key would be blocking and playing disciplined on defense,” Waskom senior center and team captain Kynton Jimmerson said. “They’re a lot faster so we have to keep them inside.”
Keeling isn’t underestimating the important role of Jimmerson.
“Since the seventh grade up, he’s been a hard worker, a really good student and he has a bright future ahead of him for sure,” the coach said of his center. “Ouachita Baptist is looking at him. ETBU is looking at him. We moved him from guard to center because of his fabulous leadership. He’s taken that role on and done a really good job. That’s something that’s not easy to do to go from junior to senior year with a new position. He never said one word about it and he has done a really good job.”
Jimmerson has no complaints about being on the offensive line and not getting recognition.
“I don’t mind, I’m out there to have some fun,” he said before being asked about the thrill of seeing a running back make a big gain due to one of his blocks. “It’s amazing. It’s pretty much like you’re running it because you’re running down the field after him. You can see in the film when DJ (Feaster) broke through, I ran down the field like this (arms out like an airplane).”
The senior isn’t satisfied with what his team has accomplished yet but hopes it can add to its list of accomplishments.
“I’m hoping to win, go to the playoffs and go as far as we can go,” he said. “(I want to be remembered) as one of the best to ever do it in Waskom and a fun person who loved the game.”
Jimmerson wasn’t in high school when the Wildcats won back-to-back state championships but remembers it well and hopes to help lead his current team to similar success.
“(It means) a lot knowing it’s my last time to ever do this at Waskom,” he said. “We’ve got to work hard because hard work always pays off.”
The team captain said it means a lot to him to have support of family and friends rooting for him and his Wildcats.
“I get a lot (of motivation from the fans) because I tell my whole family to come,” he said. “I want to show out for everybody and win. I don’t like to lose.”
Tonight’s game between Waskom and Daingerfield is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Mickey Mayne Tigers Stadium in Daingerfield.