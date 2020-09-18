Last week’s homecoming game saw the Harleton Wildcats rush for more than 400 yards as they escaped the Rivercrest Rebels in a 33-26 overtime win on homecoming.
Cole Ring rushed for 191 yards of that and two touchdowns. Taber Childs added 170 yards and also scored a pair of touchdowns.
Those types of numbers wouldn’t have happened, however, without the blocking of the offensive line, specifically the Wildcats’ three seniors on the offensive line – Nolan Wisdom, Beau Simmons and Jayden Willie.
“They’re definitely overlooked,” Harleton athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little said. “I tell them nobody has a clue, nobody knows they’re out there except me and their momma. If a running back goes 80 yards, everybody says ‘great play running back.’ If a running back gets hit in the backfield, everybody says, ‘come on offensive line, block somebody.’”
Not getting the stats and credit doesn’t bother the senior linemen.
“We don’t get it from the newspapers and everything else but our running backs and our coaches know,” Simmons said. “When we watch film on Mondays, you can tell and see. It is what it is.”
“I think it shows when our running backs have a 455-yard rushing game,” Wisdom added. “It really shows how hard we put in our work.”
So far, the three lineman have helped lead their Wildcats to a 2-0 start as they look to remain unbeaten with a win at home tonight over the 2-1 Harmony Eagles.
“They run the same offense we run, the wing-t,” Little said of the Eagles. “They are a ball-control offense. They try to grind it out and they want to keep the ball away from us and run the clock. We have to get them off the field and we have to get the ball and run the clock to keep them on the sidelines. It’s going to be a battle of two teams with the same game plans.”
It goes without saying that in order for that to happen, the Wildcats will rely heavily on their offensive line.
“We expect to win,” Simmons said. “We’re a solid team. Pretty much all of our O-line is back. We can do pretty much whatever we want to if we keep our mind right.”
“Just looking forward to making another run in the playoffs again,” Willie said when asked what his expectations are for the 2020 season.
The three seniors have played together on the offensive line since junior high. Throughout their high school careers, they have seen ups and downs, like the downs of going 1-9 two straight years, and ups like going 5-1 in district play to claim a district championship before going three rounds deep into the playoffs.
“Work wins,” Willie said, citing the program’s slogan for the year. “As long as you put the effort in and you try, you can do anything.”
“Never give up just because something doesn’t go your way,” Wisdom said when asked about a life lesson he has learned through football. “I hope to get to the playoffs again, hopefully go further than we got last year. We’re not the same team that we used to be.”
The seniors know, in order for that to happen, it starts up front with them.
“All three are very physical, very nasty,” Little said of his senior linemen. “They enjoy playing nasty. They’re definitely lead-by-example guys. They show up every day with their hard hats and work boots and go to work.”
Tonight’s contest between Harmony and Harleton is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Wildcat Field.