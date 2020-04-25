One of the last things Topher Paddie expected to happen entering baseball season was for his senior year to get cut short.
“Not this, a lot different than this,” the Marshall pitcher said when asked what his expectations were heading into his final high school baseball season. “I guess take my senior year and hope it’s a fun year. I thought we would have a pretty good year, hopefully make it to the playoffs. For my senior year, that would have been great.
“I didn’t exactly get to play any district games but the games I played with my classmates and stuff, I still look back and it was still a fun time and I’m glad it happened,” he added.
Paddie is trying to look at the bright things about and his wit and sense of humor to help him get through it.
“We have our own group chat that we’ll text in and stuff, either checking up on each other or making jokes, like after the announcement, Payton McMullen was like, ‘Well technically we went undefeated in district.’ So that was kind of funny.”
Joking around is one way Paddie likes to show leadership.
“I definitely wasn’t all that quiet,” he said. “I’m more upbeat. I make a lot of jokes all the time. Also, I try to be a leader because I’m also a PO, so when I’m not playing, I’m trying to help my teammates, trying to help out any way I can, trying to pick up signs and something like that. I guess I also try to lead by example by going on the mound. Maybe someone makes an error on the field and I tell them, ‘Hey you’re good. You’ve got the next play. Shake it off.’”
“I think he’s a guy who keeps everybody loose,” Dunaway said. “You’ve got to have one of those guys in the clubhouse. He’s a guy who can crack joke and when there’s tension, he can ease the tension with something funny. You’ve got to have guys like that and he’s definitely a funny guy.”
Paddie hopes to be remembered fondly among his teammates.
“I hope that I left some kind of impact,” Paddie offered. “Hopefully it’s a good impact. I just hope that I either helped out some of my teammates, like maybe inspired them to do something or remember a joke every now and then.”
Paddie, who plans on attending Texas A&M and majoring in political science, has fond memories of the game, going back to when he was about 5 years old playing t-ball.
“I remember I hit the ball off the tee and I ran and got the ball myself after I hit it and nobody really stopped me, apparently,” he said.
“Just the teammates,” he added when asked what he misses most about the game. “Just having competition even between us when that doesn’t involve the other team, being able to throw the ball around and hang out with my classmates.”
Playing baseball has also helped teach Paddie life lessons you can’t learn just anywhere else.
“What coach Dunaway would say a lot is, ‘Treat every inning like it’s a game, it’s a one-inning game. If you win this inning, you’ll get ahead. It’s kind of how life is. You treat every day like it’s a one-inning game. You do the best you can, get all the work in that you can because you may not have the next game or the next day.’”
While going through this crazy time, Paddie said he tries to keep himself occupied.
“My brother is a freshman so he’s still playing baseball and what not so we’ve just been throwing a lot,” he offered. “We have got a net out there and we’ll hit off the tee. We have a little ladder that we’ll do every now and then. It’s just a little bit of something every day.”