When Waskom and Elysian Fields meet next week, there’s a good chance it could be for a district championship, that is, depending on what happens tonight when Waskom plays host to Harleton, another cross-county team.
“They’re really good and we’re going to have to play well to beat them,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said of the Harleton Wildcats. “They do a lot of good stuff that’s hard to prepare for. It’s a tough week for us. We’ve got Harvest Festival going on, we’ve got homecoming going on and there are a lot of festivities going into all that stuff. So our kids are going in a bunch of different direction and we’ve got to be focused on the task. A lot of people are talking already about us and EF playing next week and all that but we’ve got to take care of business at hand first for sure.”
Waskom enters tonight’s contest with an overall record of 5-0 and a district record of 3-0 but Keeling said Harleton is too good to overlook.
“They have a bunch of kids returning, a lot of experience,” he said. “They’re not scared to come in here and play us, that’s for sure. They’re going to play hard. Their coaches do a great job. It’s definitely going to be really good game I feel like.
“You hear in sports all the time about trap games and ‘They’re looking ahead to this game,’ and that’s what we’re trying to focus on, not look a week ahead but look at the present,” Keeling continued.
Waskom senior wide receiver Cayden Head said he’s motivated to win his last ever homecoming game.
“I can’t believe it’s my last homecoming game,” he said. “This is one I don’t want to lose with it being my senior year. It’s just a big game.
“We’re really close with the Harleton boys so it’s kind of like bragging rights with them,” Head added.
In order for Waskom to win, Head said his team must, “Dominate on both sides of the ball and do what we’ve been doing all year, make blocks and let our playmakers do what they do best.”
Waskom is a run-first team but that doesn’t bother Head.
“Wide receiver is a position that’s looked at for strength but in Waskom, having to block as much as we do as a running team, it’s really a selfless position over here,” Head said. “You don’t get the ball all the time. You’ve got to do one job and not get noticed unless it goes wrong but and let the playmakers do what they do.”
Head has also seen some time at middle linebacker.
“He didn’t play a snap of defense last year and somebody got injured, I can’t remember who it was but it happened that Head was standing beside us and we said, ‘Head go in there and play linebacker,” Keeling recalls. “He went in there and starting making a bunch of tackles and we were like, ‘Well, that’s where we’re going to practice him at on defense from now on,’ because he really didn’t have a defensive position, so it really worked out well for us. I guess it’s kind of like a diamond in the rough, we found him. He plays every snap on offense but he probably plays 25 percent of the time on defense.”
“That game was actually really fun for us because I hadn’t played defense in forever and I went out there and I had a 16-tackle game,” Head said.
“He’s a good kid who plays hard,” Keeling said of the senior wide receiver. “He’s been in the program forever and I think he just loves to play football.”
Even though he won’t be playing football after high school, Head believes his time playing for the Wildcats will go a long way in preparing him for what’s next.
“I’m going to go to the fire service and be a fireman,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of family in it. My uncle’s the chief here in Waskom. I’ve got an uncle who’s the battalion chief in Shreveport, so that’s my plan. Of course being a fireman, you’ve got to be super fit and have a good healthy body, so I feel like being here, it’s not going to be anything for me to have to transition and workout for that job. This here has really prepped me and at Waskom, we’re really elite in working out. We’re always in shape over here.”
In the meantime, Head has high hopes for this year.
“We’re focusing on one game a time but eventually the main goal is state,” he offered.
Head said he has learned valuable life lessons through football.
“It’s taught me how to get through adversity,” he said. “Don’t give up whenever you’re in tough situations. You’ve just got to find ways to get through that, find ways to not be selfish. You can do good things and go unnoticed but it’s always good to see your brothers succeed.”
Tonight, Head and his Wildcats will look to earn a win on homecoming against the Harleton Wildcats.
“It’s crazy,” he said. “I never thought when we were playing seventh-grade ball together that it’d end up getting here. It went by fast. I wasn’t expecting it to go by this fast.”
Kickoff for tonight’s game between Waskom and Harleton is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Waskom’s Jimmy E. Cox Stadium.