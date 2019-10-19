East Texas Baptist has played half its football games this season and senior running back Jeremiah Robertson is trying to make the most out of what’s left of his playing career.
“The season is flying by,” Robertson said. “Next semester, I’ll be starting student teaching. I’ll be getting into coaching and teaching. I haven’t found out my actual placement yet but it will be somewhere around this area.”
Robertson said it has been a dream of his for a long time to one day become a coach.
“Just being around sports, I always knew that if I couldn’t play sports, I still wanted to be around them,” he offered.
In the meantime though, Robertson and his Tigers have five games left, including three home games, one of which is set to take place today.
“Just attack every day,” he said. “Live life to the best of your abilities and enjoy every moment. Every day is not promised or guaranteed so just enjoy it. Don’t take any days off.”
“He’s a great leader by work ethic, an example in the weight room, the classroom,” ETBU head football coach Bryan Mayper said of Robertson. “He’s a super kid. He’s going to out-lift most people and take care of business in the classroom. I don’t know what his GPA is but I think it’s upper three points, closer to four points. He’s always at the top of our leader board on that and on top of that, he’s a pretty good running back, in my opinion, the best in the conference but I’m a little biased.”
As of right now, Robertson has 71 carries for 344 yards and six touchdowns. His Tigers are currently 2-4 overall and 1-2 against American Southwest Conference opponents.
“Just finish out the season with a winning record,” Robertson said when asked what his expectation is for the remainder of the season. “The outcome might not always be in your favor but we’re given another day, another opportunity, another game. We always look at the next game on our schedule as another opportunity to play. I hate that we have the losses that we do but we learned a lot from them and we’ve got to keep moving on from it.”
ETBU’s next game is today when they play host to McMurry, a team still in search of its first win with an overall record of 0-5 and 0-4 against district opponents.
“They’re going to try to throw the ball,” Mayper said. “They’ve had success with a young running back but Jordan Neal, the head coach, had one of the top passing offenses in the nation when he was at Hendrix. They’ve been in some close games. They’ve made plays on both sides of the ball. It’s just a matter of him getting them what he wants to do as a first-year head coach. You see them getting after it and fighting and that’s the first battle.”
“The key to getting a win is to just be ourselves and do what we do, go out there and perform like we know we can,” Robertson said. “The rest will take care of itself if we just play our game of football and do what we do.”