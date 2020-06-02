JAYDIN AINSWORTH
School: Hallsville
Parents: Paula and Jason Ainsworth
Brothers/sisters: One brother
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: When Maddie fell on the turf and the Jumbotron replayed it
Plans after high school: Attend college and major in business management
Favorite song: Life Is Good
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite movie: The Longest Ride
Who are your role models: My grandmother and great grandmother
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Whatley. We are similar in personalities so we butt heads a lot, but she always knows when I can do more and pushes me to do so.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Skinner
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Enjoying life with my family
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I have a birthmark in my hair that’s white and when I dye my hair it won’t take the color.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Definitely the coaches and the friends, I’ve made during this sport