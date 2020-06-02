JAYDIN AINSWORTH

School: Hallsville

Parents: Paula and Jason Ainsworth

Brothers/sisters: One brother

Sports you play: Softball

Favorite high school sports memory: When Maddie fell on the turf and the Jumbotron replayed it

Plans after high school: Attend college and major in business management

Favorite song: Life Is Good

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite movie: The Longest Ride

Who are your role models: My grandmother and great grandmother

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Whatley. We are similar in personalities so we butt heads a lot, but she always knows when I can do more and pushes me to do so.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Skinner

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Enjoying life with my family

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I have a birthmark in my hair that’s white and when I dye my hair it won’t take the color.

What will you miss most about high school sports: Definitely the coaches and the friends, I’ve made during this sport