School: Marshall High School
Parents names: Sarah and Chase Palmer
Brothers/sisters: Sam and Sarah Jane Palmer
Sports you play: Softball and Volleyball
Favorite high school sports memory: Beating Lufkin in 2019 to secure our spot in the playoffs for softball
Plans after high school: To go to Baylor University
If college, what schools are you considering, and what do you plan to major in? Baylor, Business and History
Favorite song: Don’t Stop Believing
Favorite food: Chocolate Chip Cookies
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite movie: Star Wars Rise of Skywalker
Who are your role models? My parents
Which coaches have had the most influence on you? Why? Coach Sheppard because she made an effort to invest in me off the field and always be there to talk.
Who is your favorite teacher? Mr. Ford and Mrs. Cato
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Practicing law with my dad, a fun family, and at least 2 golden retrievers.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I can stop talking
What will you miss most about high school sports? The bond our softball team had in 2019 and 2020