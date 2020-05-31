Elizabeth Palmer

School: Marshall High School

Parents names: Sarah and Chase Palmer

Brothers/sisters: Sam and Sarah Jane Palmer

Sports you play: Softball and Volleyball

Favorite high school sports memory: Beating Lufkin in 2019 to secure our spot in the playoffs for softball

Plans after high school: To go to Baylor University

If college, what schools are you considering, and what do you plan to major in? Baylor, Business and History

Favorite song: Don’t Stop Believing

Favorite food: Chocolate Chip Cookies

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite movie: Star Wars Rise of Skywalker

Who are your role models? My parents

Which coaches have had the most influence on you? Why? Coach Sheppard because she made an effort to invest in me off the field and always be there to talk.

Who is your favorite teacher? Mr. Ford and Mrs. Cato

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Practicing law with my dad, a fun family, and at least 2 golden retrievers.

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I can stop talking

What will you miss most about high school sports? The bond our softball team had in 2019 and 2020