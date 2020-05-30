MAKAYLA JOHNSON
School: Marshall High
Parents names: Keyonya Johnson & Eric Davidson
Brothers/sisters: Jaidyn, Kynsley, Peyton, Jordan, Jaxton, JaKordan
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: My Favorite memory was when the boys basketball team won the district championship game.
Plans after high school: When I graduate high school I plan on going into the Air Force and become a physical therapist.
Favorite song: I Look Good by Chalie Boy
Favorite food: Mac & Cheese
Favorite TV show: The Proud Family
Favorite movie: Princess and The Frog
Who are your role models? My role models are my mom and grandma
Which coaches have had the most influence on you? Why? The coach that has influenced me the most would be coach Shepperd. She pushes you to your absolute fullest only to make you better and to also show yourself that you can do good things, you just have to work hard and not give up.
Who is your favorite teacher? My favorite teacher(s) are Mrs. Monzon and Ms. Williams.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I see myself with a good career and enjoying life.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I would like to bring my teddy bear to the Air Force to give me an at home feel.
What will you miss most about high school sports? The thing I would miss the most is being able to celebrate our wins as one and creating the funniest memories with a team that has never been so close.