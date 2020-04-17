REBECCA RAY

School: Elysian Fields

Parents: Dan & Melanie Ray Jr

Brothers/sisters: Christopher and Miriam Ray, John Ray

Sports you play: Basketball (four years) and baseball (three years)

Favorite high school sports memory: Getting to play baseball with my older brother

Plans after high school: Working

Favorite song: When I’m Gone by Eminem

Favorite food: Patty Melt

Favorite TV show: Lucifer

Favorite movie: Pete’s Dragon

Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Smith

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully married with kids

What will you miss most about high school sports: My teammates