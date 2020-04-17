REBECCA RAY
School: Elysian Fields
Parents: Dan & Melanie Ray Jr
Brothers/sisters: Christopher and Miriam Ray, John Ray
Sports you play: Basketball (four years) and baseball (three years)
Favorite high school sports memory: Getting to play baseball with my older brother
Plans after high school: Working
Favorite song: When I’m Gone by Eminem
Favorite food: Patty Melt
Favorite TV show: Lucifer
Favorite movie: Pete’s Dragon
Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Smith
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully married with kids
What will you miss most about high school sports: My teammates