CATE TRUELOVE
School: Marshall
Parents: Jennifer and Kurt Truelove
Brothers/sisters: Maggie and Walt Truelove
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: Hitting a home run in the same game as my sister
Plans after high school: Attend college. Considering Brown, UVA and UT and will major in Economics.
Favorite song: Don’t have one
Favorite food: Chicken fried rice
Favorite TV show: One Tree Hill
Favorite movie: Little Women
Who are your role models: My mom
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Shepperd because she always has my back, and Coach Green because she taught me that there will always be people who don’t appreciate your value.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Cato
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I hope to have graduated from college and grad school and hopefully working in my ideal job.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I like water sports like skiing, water polo, rowing and swimming.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Being able to play the sport I love with my best friends.