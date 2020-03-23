ETHAN COONER
School: Harleton High School
Parents names: Chris and Trina Cooner
Brothers/sisters: Dana Cooner
Sports you play: football, baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: Pitching a shutout against New Diana my sophomore year
Plans after high school: Attend ETBU (I would love to play baseball there) and get a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Favorite song: Mr. Rager
Favorite food: cheese enchiladas
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite movie: Hot Rod
Who are your role models: Christian Yelich and Patrick Mahomes
Which coaches have had the most influence on you/why: Coach Hammack. He always helps me do my best and he helps everyone get to their full potential. Coach Beck and Coach Little push every athlete to be the best they can be. They are both very encouraging.
Who is your favorite teacher: I really like all of my teachers. I would have to say my favorite is Mrs. Harkins.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I would like to be married and working in law enforcement, hopefully as a detective.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love to dance.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss playing with my best friends that I have played with since we were little.