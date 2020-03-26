PAYTON MCMULLEN

School: Marshall High School

Parents: Annette and Mike McMullen

Brothers/sisters: Jake and Colton McMullen

Sports you play: Baseball

Favorite high school sports memory: Playoffs

Plans after high school: Attending TJC

Favorite song: I don’t really have a favorite song.

Favorite food: Pasta

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite movie: Shawshank Redemption

Who are your role models: Mike Trout

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Dukes. I love how he plays baseball.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. Eagan

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Owning my own real estate company

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love to play ping pong and I’m pretty good at it.

What will you miss most about high school sports: Getting to do what I love

