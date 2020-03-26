PAYTON MCMULLEN
School: Marshall High School
Parents: Annette and Mike McMullen
Brothers/sisters: Jake and Colton McMullen
Sports you play: Baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: Playoffs
Plans after high school: Attending TJC
Favorite song: I don’t really have a favorite song.
Favorite food: Pasta
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite movie: Shawshank Redemption
Who are your role models: Mike Trout
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Dukes. I love how he plays baseball.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. Eagan
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Owning my own real estate company
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love to play ping pong and I’m pretty good at it.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Getting to do what I love