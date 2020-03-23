TAYLOR FREEMAN
School: Hallsville High School
Parents: Michelle and Ladd Freeman
Brothers/sisters: Paige and Alex Freeman
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: First scrimmage against Carthage. I was getting all of the equipment out of the bus then when I was getting out I tripped over the batting net and my foot got caught in and I fell off the bus onto my face on the ground.
Plans after high school: Working for my mother at Big Papas Liquor and Wine. Want to major in either Business Management or be a translator for the deaf
Favorite song: Got what I got by Jason Aldean
Favorite food: Crawfish
Favorite TV show: The Vampire Diaries
Favorite movie: The Hangover
Who are your role models: My Mother
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Cedric Coleman and Coach Junior, because they always had my back and made me comfortable playing through all the games and got me where I needed to be. Also, I earned a scholarship from UTA playing with them.
Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Pipak (precal)
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Married, running my business, and having kids.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I like to skeet shoot
What will you miss most about high school sports: Staying in shape and playing with some of my closest friends.