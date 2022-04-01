Last season, Hallsville finished the baseball season with a trip to state. Now this year, the task is to get back and chase another championship.
“Having played in a game as important as that one, it makes me really appreciate how rare that occurrence that is,” senior Logan Jones said. “I want to go back to Round Rock and stay in the hotel with the guys again.
“To keep winning,” senior Alex Allen said when asked what his expectations are for the team.
“I don’t plan on losing another game to be honest with you,” Jones added.
The seniors have played and watched baseball with each other for a decade-plus.
“We used to come up here and watch the games together,” Allen offered.
Jones said it was a dream to play high school ball with his classmates and added it’s been more than what he anticipated.
The seniors also say they have learned many valuable life lessons along the way.
“Slow down,” Carson Blakeley said. “Not everything matters as much as you think it does. One bad game does not determine who you are.”
“Don’t take anything for granted,” Jones added. “Most of the time you never know when it’s going to end. Especially going through the playoffs last year, we personally knew what game was going to be the last one of the season but everybody else we beat out didn’t. Seeing them after the game really made it dawn on me not to take anything for granted.”
One of the motivating factors for the seniors to win is their fans who invest their time and money to watch the Bobcats.
“It gives you something else to play for,” Blakeley said.
“It makes the game more enjoyable when the crowds in it,” Allen offered. “It’s intense.”
“It means a lot giving the fans something to come watch,” Jones continued. “You never want to go to a game and watch them lay an egg, and say, ‘I wish I never went.’”
“All of our seniors have been strong,” said Chris Whatley, who took over as Hallsville’s head baseball coach for the recently-retired Scott Mitchell. “We had 13 seniors graduate last year and we’ve got 12 or 13 more this year. They just keep coming, which in my mind, is a sign of a good program. We generally have anywhere from 50-55 kids in our program and I think it’s important that we keep that number. We try to keep as many as we possibly can around here. Our seniors have been great.”
The Bobcats currently own an overall record of 12-5-2 and a district record of 3-2 as they prepare to play host to the Sulphur Springs Wildcats tonight.
“Getting after it, not missing any pitches that are right in the wheelhouse, ready to hit,” Jones said when asked what about the keys to coming away with a win tonight. “Make sure we throw strikes and don’t give them any outs.”
“Our district is good,” Whatley added. “They’re playing good baseball right now and you can’t look past anybody. That’s the crazy thing about baseball, the good thing about baseball. You can’t overlook anybody. All it takes is one slipup and you get beat.
“Sulphur is always a tough team, no matter what,” Whatley continued. “Coach Hammack has been awesome over there and he’s going to have them ready. They had a bye so they’re going to be fresh and ready for us. I know they’re itching for a win. I don’t expect anything but their best to come at us. We’ve just got to take care of business and get to the next game. If we can finish 5-1 at the split, that puts us in a really good spot to play next round because we have a bye next Tuesday.”
First pitch for tonight’s contest against Sulphur Springs is slated for 7 p.m.