It’s November 8, 2019. Elysian Fields’ football team had just won its district-season finale 34-22 and was hoping for some help in order to find their way into the postseason.
“When we played DeKalb, we needed to win that game and we needed Daingerfield to win,” Elysian Fields senior linebacker/wide receiver Jackson Illingworth said. “I remember after the game right after we won, we were in the locker room watching on our phones. Daingerfield was down to New Diana and came back in the last second. I remember all of us just losing it because Daingerfield pulled it off and we got into the playoffs.”
They’re hoping to get back to the playoffs in 2020, but without the help of others, and they hope to go further than two rounds like a year ago.
“Win a state championship,” Illingworth said when asked what his expectations for his senior season are. “I feel like we’ve got the team to do it.”
His teammate and classmate, Kyle Storey, a running back and linebacker for the team simply added, “Same thing, all the way.”
Both Storey and Illingworth made their presence known in their season opener where they defeated the Harmony Eagles 34-20. Storey intercepted a pass and went the distance from about 90 yards and Illingworth finished the night with 23 tackles. The two seniors also play both ways and made an impact on offense.
“They both have been willing to take on every role we’ve asked them to do,” Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford said of the two seniors. “They’re both good enough to play different positions and could be the best players at different positions. We put them where we felt like the team needed them and they’ve been extremely responsive. I’m glad they’re getting recognition because they’ve sacrificed individual things to help the team. I’m more appreciative of that than any individual thing that they’ve accomplished. They’ve definitely made their teammates better and I think they’ve made us better coaches by being willing to accept the roles they get from week-to-week over the last couple years.”
On top of wanting to lead their Yellow Jackets to a state championship, Illingworth and Storey hope to leave their mark with their teammates in other ways as well.
“As a good leader, a great teammate,” Illingworth said when asked how he wants to be remembered by teammates. “We’ve got plenty of guys here who can step up and lead but I want to be remembered as a good teammate who can lead on the field on Friday nights.”
“I want to be remembered as someone they can depend on, somebody they can look up to for leadership and know they need to act and how they need to be once they get into that leadership role,” Storey added.
“They’re both leaders by example,” Ford added. “You’re not going to get a lot of raw, raw out of Kyle or Jackson. They’re just going to show up, they’re going to practice hard and they’re going to play hard, be humble. They’ve both shown they can handle the good with the bad. They’ve shown a lot of things that they’re going to carry with them that will help them down the road.”
Not only do they hope to leave good memories at Elysian Fields but the two seniors say they will always have good memories of playing football for EF.
“Don’t stay down,” Illingworth said. “There have been plenty of moments on the football field where we’ve been down and a lot of people say about us that we roll over when we’re down. This year, I feel like it’s different but the one thing I take away is, ‘Don’t stay down on yourself because you can always get back up.’”
“Attendance, effort and attitude,” Storey added.
The Yellow Jackets are looking to advance to 2-0 when they travel to Joaquin to take on the Rams.
“They’re notorious for running the ball hard. If we can stop them in the trenches, we’ll be just fine,” Illingworth said. “The key to winning this week will be playing physical on the defensive side of the football.”
“Controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides,” Storey said in agreement with his teammate.
“They won 10 games last year,” Ford said of the Rams. “They’re a good football team. I respect what they do. They’re probably as physical pound-for-pound as anyone we’ll see. I think our advantage is speed this week.”
Ford like his team’s chances for both this week and for the length of the season.
“We’re looking at the big picture,” he said. “I think we’re on track to get to where we want to get and those two are a big reason for it. I’m glad they’re on my team, I really am.”
Tonight’s game is slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Ram Stadium in Joaquin.