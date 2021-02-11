When Da’Quavia Lively and Alyssa Foster step on the court tonight for bi-district playoff action, the two Hallsville seniors are hopeful that it won’t be their last high school basketball game.
“I don’t think you can,” Lively said when asked if you can approach a playoff game like any other game. “In playoff games, you have to give it all you’ve got. There’s no going 90 percent. You’ve got to give it 100 because it could be your last game.”
“When you remember your last game, you don’t want to remember going half,” Foster added. “You want to go full.”
“One of the things we talked about the other day when we had a meeting was we talked about how you really have three seasons,” Ladycats head basketball coach Holly Long said. “You have your preseason, you have your district and then you have your postseason. We’re getting that mindset that it’s a fresh start and we’re all 0-0 and understand that what we’ve done in the past does not dictate what we’ll do in the future. We’re getting that focus honed in and trying to make a little more history for this program.”
The seniors say the key to a victory tonight simply boils down to playing together.
“When we play as one, I feel like we’re unstoppable,” Lively said.
The two seniors have played together since they were freshmen but their playing days go back further than that.
“I was in Little Dribblers and we were playing in a championship against another Hallsville team,” Foster recalls of her early days of basketball. “We lost and I started crying. I was so mad and that’s when it really hit me that I love basketball. That’s my favorite memory.”
“We were in a game one time and I’m pretty sure I had Laikyn (Smith) and Abbi (Fischer) on my team back in the day,” Lively added. “I had done something and I got subbed out so I went over to the wall (sat down) and I cried the whole time. I didn’t get put back in because I was pouting. My mom was like, ‘You love basketball.’ It’s kind of the same story.”
There are several aspects of basketball that draw Lively and Foster to the game.
“When we’re in a game and we go on a run, just the feeling in the gym, it’s an amazing feeling because everybody’s in a good mood and we’re doing what we do best,” Lively said.
“Another good feeling is when we found out we won district,” Foster added. “That was a crazy feeling. I don’t know how to explain it.”
The game has also taught them valuable lessons that go beyond the court.
“I learned that everything is going to get tough but just keep staying with it,” Lively said.
“No matter what, everybody has a role and every role is important,” Foster offered.
Regardless of what happens tonight and the rest of the postseason, according to Long, the seniors have already left a profound mark with the team.
“This group of seniors has been really good about how much they’ve bought into being one unit,” Long said. “They understand the importance of their roles and what it is they bring to the team. They have been unbelievable teammates. They bring energy every day.”
Long added she especially wants a win for her seniors.
“Oh you have no idea how much I want it for them,” she said. “One thing I’ve talked to these girls about their freshman year, these particular seniors was starting a legacy and building that foundation and they have really bought into not only my vision but the vision I have for this Ladycat program and that sense of family, which is one word we go back to a lot – family and being there for each other. They have really exceeded my expectations on how far we could come in four years. That as a coach makes me want to do everything in my abilities to help them be successful. It’s a joy coming to work and being with these kids.”
Tonight’s matchup between Hallsville and Lufkin is slated for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Tenaha High School.